VEXXHOST Selects Interxion: A Digital Realty Company To Support Expansion Of Its Cloud Regions On PlatformDIGITAL®

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has been selected by Canadian cloud computing provider, VEXXHOST, to support the expansion of its public and private hybrid IT solutions globally to its growing customer base. Deploying on PlatformDIGITAL provides VEXXHOST's customers with an ideal meeting place to scale their digital business and unlock new oppportunities on Digital Realty's unique global data center platform.

Data gravity is an obstacle to digital transformation that is driving a need for enterprises to deploy data-centric architectures that address data localization, governance and compliance. The selection of Interxion as the primary data centre provider in EMEA will enable VEXXHOST specialists in the hosting and management of OpenStack public and private cloud to rapidly scale public and private hybrid solutions and help its customers directly address data gravity challenges.

The implementation in Interxion's highly connected Amsterdam hub, a key center of data exchange on Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL, marks the establishment of the first European public cloud region for VEXXHOST. Similar to its other public cloud regions, the new Amsterdam region will run on the latest OpenStack release and industry-leading hardware. Building the new cloud zone on PlatformDIGITAL will enable VEXXHOST and Digital Realty customers to interconnect distributed global workflows within a rich connected data community across 290 data centres in 24 countries.

"We're very excited to be working closely with VEXXHOST to help solve the global coverage, capacity and connectivity needs of its customers at the heart of a rich connected community in EMEA that is optimized for open data exchange," said Interxion Managing Director Jeff Tapley. "Data volume is exploding, and IDC projects that global data creation will grow to an astounding 180 zettabytes by 2025.[1] This is particularly apparent in Europe our Data Gravity Index DGx, which measures the creation, aggregation and private exchange of enterprise data across 53 global metros, found that the volume of data being created and exchanged between European cities is greater than anywhere else in the world. As a result, businesses are under growing pressure to quickly and efficiently deliver services at scale to a geographically dispersed customer base."

"The widespread adoption of cloud services has risen steadily over the past few years, and since the onset of the global health pandemic, demand for the cloud has skyrocketed," said Mohammed Naser, CEO of VEXXHOST. "With Interxion and PlatformDIGITAL, we have the flexibility and foundational infrastructure we need to meet this increased demand for our cloud services as well as increased bandwidth to focus on growing our managed IT solutions and consultancy services in parallel."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About VEXXHOST

VEXXHOST Inc., is a leading Canadian cloud computing provider. Founded in 2006, the company offers a multitude of managed open source cloud solutions and services to help users optimise their cloud infrastructure to reduce expenses and increase productivity. VEXXHOST manages hosted and on-premise private clouds for clients globally. The company is also known for its cloud consulting solutions and a range of other services including Kubernetes Enablement and Managed Zuul. To learn more about VEXXHOST, please visit vexxhost.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

