On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (OTCQX: OTIVF) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Comments

Mr. Yehuda Holtzman, OTI's CEO, commented, "We are pleased with our results, particularly the 18% growth in our Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2020. We are happy with the increased traction we are gaining in key regions and we have added many new customers in the past few months, all of which have provided us with initial sales. A large portion of them have significant long-term growth and recurring revenue potential for OTI. Our new strategy is beginning to bear fruit and we are starting to successfully capture the new opportunities."

Added Mr. Holtzman, "Looking ahead, I believe 2021 will be a year of continuous growth for OTI. I expect that continued revenue growth and efficient operation should allow us to reach profitability during the second half of the year."

Concluded Mr. Holtzman, "We recently launched a rights-offering for all our shareholders to strengthen our balance sheet. We wish to raise enough capital to provide us with ongoing working capital and enable us to execute on our growth strategy."

Following OTI's sale of our Polish subsidiary, ASEC, in Poland, the financial results of ASEC were included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

First quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary

Revenue in the quarter was $2.8 million , compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. These amounts include SaaS revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to $382 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $324 thousand in the first quarter of last year.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2020. These amounts include SaaS revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to in the first quarter of 2021 compared with in the first quarter of last year. Gross profit in the quarter was $1.4 million , or 51% of revenues, compared to $1.6 million , or 45% of revenues, in the first quarter of last year.

, or 51% of revenues, compared to , or 45% of revenues, in the first quarter of last year. Operating expenses totaled $2.2 million in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of $2.4 million , in the first quarter of last year.

in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of , in the first quarter of last year. Net loss from continuing operations was $2.7 million , which includes a financial expense that was recognized relating to the $1.6 million convertible loan received from OTI's controlling shareholder and another investor that resulted in a change in fair value of embedded derivatives of $2.0 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million , in the first quarter of last year.

, which includes a financial expense that was recognized relating to the convertible loan received from OTI's controlling shareholder and another investor that resulted in a change in fair value of embedded derivatives of in the quarter, compared to a net loss of , in the first quarter of last year. Net loss was $3.2 million , or loss of $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million , or loss of $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

, or loss of per share, compared to a net loss of , or loss of per share, in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $672 thousand in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $627 thousand , in the first quarter of last year.

in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of , in the first quarter of last year. As of March 31, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.1 million .

Conference Call

Management will host a live investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2021, to discuss OTI's financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A session taking live questions from participants as well as answering many of the previously submitted questions by investors.

To participate, please use the following information:

U.S. Dial-in: 1 888 723 3164

International Dial-in: +972 3 918 0691

Webcast: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/otiq1-2021

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The conference call will also be available for replay by clicking on the above webcast link or via a link on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Rights Offering

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation expense. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the table below.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd. non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results: (US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended March 31

2021 (*) 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





Net loss $ (3,161) $ (669)





Net loss from discontinued operations 418 93 Financial expenses (income), net 1,970 (176) Depreciation 100 108 (Income tax benefits) expenses, net (13) 5





Total EBITDA From continuing operations $ (686) $ (639)





Stock-based compensation 14 12 Total adjusted EBITDA From continuing operations $ (672) $ (627) (*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)





March 31 December 31



2021 2020







Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 979 $ 1,377 Short-term investments

105 105 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful





accounts of $608 and $620 as of March 31, 2021





and December 31, 2020, respectively)

1,759 1,148 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

645 695 Inventories

2,369 2,479 Assets from discontinued operations - held for sale

6,559 6,358







Total current assets

12,416 12,162















Non-current assets













Long term restricted deposit for employee benefits

493 511







Severance pay deposits

396 411







Property, plant and equipment, net

715 752







Intangible assets, net

229 247







Right-of-use assets due to operating leases

2,723 2,903







Total non-current assets

4,556 4,824















Total Assets

$ 16,972 $ 16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)



March 31 December 31

2021 2020





Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities



Short-term bank credit and current maturities



of long-term bank loans $ 1,109 $ 542 Convertible short-term loan from a controlling shareholder 8 625 Trade payables 1,507 1,667 Other current liabilities 2,347 2,283 Liabilities from discontinued operations - held for sale 5,959 5,829





Total current liabilities 10,930 10,946





Long-Term Liabilities



Long-term loans, net of current maturities 8 14 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities 2,097 2,343 Accrued severance pay 949 977 Total long-term liabilities 3,054 3,334





Total Liabilities 13,984 14,280











Commitments and Contingencies, see note 6









Equity









Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized



100,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and



December 31, 2020; issued: 55,003,076 shares as



of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020;



outstanding: 53,824,377 shares as of March 31, 2021



and December 31, 2020 1,423 1,423 Additional paid-in capital 230,789 227,209 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of March 31,



2021 and December 31, 2020 (2,000) (2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,098) (961) Accumulated deficit (226,126) (222,965) Total Equity 2,988 2,706











Total Liabilities and Equity $ 16,972 $ 16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31

2021 (*) 2020





Revenues



Sales $ 2,387 $ 3,343 Software as a Service ("SaaS") 382 324





Total revenues 2,769 3,667





Cost of revenues



Cost of sales 1,366 2,021 Total cost of revenues 1,366 2,021





Gross profit 1,403 1,646 Operating expenses



Research and development 838 893 Selling and marketing 605 698 General and administrative 746 802





Total operating expenses 2,189 2,393





Operating loss from continuing operations (786) (747)





Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative (1,974) - Other financial income, net 4 176 Financial (expenses) income, net (1,970) 176





Loss from continuing operations before taxes on income (2,756) (571)





Income tax benefits (expenses), net 13 (5)





Loss from continuing operations (2,743) (576) Loss from discontinued operations (418) (93)





Net loss $ (3,161) $ (669)





Basic and diluted net loss attributable to



shareholders per ordinary share



From continuing operations $ (0.05) $ (0.01) From discontinued operations $ (0.01) $ (**)

$ (0.06) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing



basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share 53,824,377 47,790,091





(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation (**) Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (US dollars in thousands)





Three months ended March 31



2021 (*) 2020







Cash flows from continuing operating activities





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,743) $ (576) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by continuing operating activities:



Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees and others 14 12 Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(169) (156) Transaction expenses related to convertible short-term loan received from a shareholders

10 - Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative

1,974 - Depreciation and amortization

100 108 Deferred tax benefits, net

(13) (11) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Change in accrued severance pay, net

(13) (8) Increase in trade receivables, net

(764) (867) Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

50 55 Decrease in inventories

110 386 (Decrease) increase in trade payables

(169) 429 Increase in other current liabilities

152 596 Net cash used in continuing operating activities

(1,461) (32)







Cash flows from continuing investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(29) (103) Change in short-term investments, net

- 1,509







Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

(29) 1,406







Cash flows from continuing financing activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term bank credit, net

(1,160) 111 Convertible short-term loan received from shareholders, net of transaction expenses

961 - Repayment of long-term loans

(2) (5) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs

- 200 Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities

(201) 306 Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities

3 (1,434) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities

2,091 (66) Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities

- 49







Total net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

2,094 (1,451)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(98) (135)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

305 94 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the period

2,499 2,648







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period

$ 2,804 $ 2,742

(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation

