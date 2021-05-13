Walker & Dunlop Structures $56 Million in Financing for Skilled Nursing Facilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Structures $56 Million in Financing for Skilled Nursing Facilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $55,680,000 in financing for three skilled nursing facilities in the Chicago, Illinois area: Chalet Living & Rehab Center, The Grove of Evanston, and The Grove of La Grange Park.

Walker & Dunlop Logo

Senior Managing Director Joshua Rosen led the origination team at Walker & Dunlop in securing significant debt coverage savings for the property owner and long-time client. The team utilized their deep understanding of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) loan programs to apply the Section 232/223(a)(7) Refinance option to each property's existing HUD loans. The permanent loans also feature terms of approximately 27 years and attractive fixed rates.

Chalet Living & Rehab Center

The Grove of Evanston

The Grove of La Grange Park

$24,640,000

$18,880,000

$12,160,000

"This three-pack transaction is an excellent example of Walker & Dunlop's ability to provide new opportunities for skilled nursing facilities amid a global pandemic," commented Senior Managing Director Joshua Rosen. "Our team's substantial expertise in seniors housing and healthcare facilities finance has helped our clients provide care and housing for our country's most vulnerable populations during a time when they need it most."

Chalet Living & Rehab Center, located in Chicago, Illinois, includes large private suites, a library, and spacious communal areas. The Grove of Evanston, a nursing home in Evanston, Illinois, hosts on-site spa and salon services and a bistro for residents to meet with visitors. In La Grange Park, Illinois, The Grove of La Grange Park provides advanced post-hospital care with services such as escorted transportation to medical appointments and visits home.

Walker & Dunlop is the #1 provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market and is ranked the 5th largest HUD lender1. In 2020 alone, the firm originated nearly $600 million of seniors housing, skilled nursing, and healthcare transactions through various capital sources. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the housing market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our Driven by Insight information center.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office retail, and hospitality. Surpassing $41 billion of total transaction volume in 2020, Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities where Americans live, work, shop and play to life. With more than 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop's people, technology, and customer insight have allowed it to grow faster than industry peers and deliver total shareholder return of over 800% in its first ten years as a public company.

1 HUD.gov, based on origination volume for the agency's 2020 fiscal year

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-structures-56-million-in-financing-for-skilled-nursing-facilities-301290583.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)