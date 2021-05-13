Whirlpool Corporation brands from multiple regions around the globe win big at iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Products and product suites from Whirlpool Corporation's Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Bauknecht brands have received distinguished awards at two of the world's top competitions for design excellence, the iF Design Awards and the Red Dot Awards. Coveted iF Labels were awarded to 11 of Whirlpool Corporation's global portfolio of products, across four of the company's regions. Distinguished Red Dot labels were awarded for five products in two regions, as well as for the W-Collection Seamless user experience interface.

"The winning products and product suites are perfect examples of Whirlpool Corporation's vision to continuously improve life at home for its consumers and be the world's leading laundry and kitchen appliance company," said Whirlpool Corporation Global Head of Design J. Mays. "Our progressive design in the kitchen and laundry segments provide consumers with innovative solutions to turn household tasks into more pleasant experiences."

EMEA Region iF Awards

KitchenAid 4 Door Fridge Freezer

Whirlpool Built-In Collection W11 Steam Oven with Pocket Handle

Whirlpool Built-In Collection W11 Steam Oven with Protruding Handle

Whirlpool 4 Door W11 Fridge Freezer

Whirlpool W Collection SupremeClean Dishwasher

Bauknecht Dishwasher with ActiveDry

EMEA Region Red Dot Awards

KitchenAid 4 Door Fridge Freezer

Bauknecht GentlePower Washing Machine

China iF Awards

Nebular Refrigerator

Majesty Front Load Laundry Pair

W-Collection Seamless UX (User Experience) Interface

China Red Dot Awards

Majesty Front Load Laundry Pair

Nebular Refrigerator

W-Collection Seamless UX Household Appliance UI

Latin America Region (LAR) iF Awards

Xpert Collection stove

India iF Awards

Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

