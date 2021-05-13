Logo
Alkermes Announces 2021 Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program to Support Innovative Programs Focused on People Affected by Addiction, Serious Mental Illness or Cancer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Competitive Grants Program Application Period to Begin on May 20, 2021 -

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the company will begin accepting applications for its Alkermes Inspiration Grants program beginning on May 20, 2021. Now in its fifth year, this competitive grants program will provide up to a total of $500,000 in grants to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to address the needs of people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer. This program will prioritize funding for proposals that are designed to address the needs of historically under-resourced or underrepresented communities.

"Our grant programs serve an important purpose in helping drive positive changes in the healthcare system. These programs complement our central mission of developing innovative medicines designed to address unmet patient needs," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "The Alkermes Inspiration Grants program seeks to support people living with highly-stigmatized diseases, who often face unique challenges due to longstanding and widespread health disparities. In its fifth year, this program will continue to fund innovative programs that seek to support the physical, social and emotional needs of people living with addiction, serious mental illness and cancer."

Alkermes is seeking to support programs with a broad reach across the U.S. that have the potential to lead to sustained impact. Submissions will be evaluated based on the set of criteria outlined in the request for proposals, including a focus on people living with mental illness, substance use disorders and/or cancer; clearly defined needs, objectives, activity format, mode of delivery and intended audience; and relevance to historically under-resourced or underrepresented communities. Grant recipients will be selected by Alkermes. Eligible U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations may submit a grant application by visiting https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility. The 2021 application period will run from May 20, 2021 through June 17, 2021.

For more information on the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, including the application, submission instructions and evaluation criteria, please visit https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Alex Braun, +1 781 296 9493
For Media: Gretchen Murphy, +1 781 609 6419

Learn more about the 2021 Alkermes Inspiration Grants program

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-2021-alkermes-inspiration-grants-program-to-support-innovative-programs-focused-on-people-affected-by-addiction-serious-mental-illness-or-cancer-301290440.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

