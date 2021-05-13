FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Buys Baidu Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

New Purchases: BIDU,

BIDU, Added Positions: TSM, TAL,

TSM, TAL, Sold Out: JD, YUMC, ZTO, BABA,

Investment company FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co.,. As of 2021Q1, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., owns 3 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 338,011 shares, 52.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 362,494 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 73,520 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.19%. The holding were 73,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.