The stock of Grape King Bio (TPE:1707, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of NT$167.5 per share and the market cap of NT$24.8 billion, Grape King Bio stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Grape King Bio is shown in the chart below.

Because Grape King Bio is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Grape King Bio has a cash-to-debt ratio of 9.06, which is better than 76% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Grape King Bio at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Grape King Bio is strong. This is the debt and cash of Grape King Bio over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Grape King Bio has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of NT$9.1 billion and earnings of NT$8.96 a share. Its operating margin is 24.65%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Grape King Bio at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Grape King Bio over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Grape King Bio is -0.9%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Grape King Bio's return on invested capital is 18.75, and its cost of capital is 0.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Grape King Bio is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Grape King Bio (TPE:1707, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

