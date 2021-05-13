Logo
Deloitte Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Deloitte, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Advantage alliance, has achieved the Guidewire Cloud specialization. Deloitte, bringing decades of experience in helping insurers transform their business processes and IT systems, has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.



The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which advisors have proven capabilities and expertise globally or regionally. In addition, providers with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Achieving this specialization is part of Deloittes commitment to helping clients reach their modernization goals.



We are pleased to recognize Deloitte for achieving the Guidewire Cloud Specialization, said Christina Colby, chief customer officer, Guidewire Software. The Deloitte and Guidewire alliance brings together Deloitte's deep experience in business transformation in the insurance industry with Guidewire's suite of applications for core systems transformation. We look forward to continuing to work together to help insurers realize the potential of their core systems by transforming business processes to take advantage of the flexible capabilities of Guidewire Cloud.



We are proud to have achieved the Guidewire Cloud Specialization, said Missy Goldberg, managing director, Global Guidewire Alliance lead, Deloitte Consulting LLP. Cloud is more than a place, a journey, or a technology. It's an opportunity to reimagine everything. It is the power to transform. It is a catalyst for continuous reinventionand the pathway to help organizations confidently discover their possible and make it actual. Guidewire Cloud enables that journey for our customers.



Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.



About Guidewire PartnerConnect



Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 11,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.



For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartnerconnect.



About Guidewire Software



Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.



As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.



For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.



Please see www.deloitte.com%2Fus%2Fabout for a detailed description of our legal structure.



NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

