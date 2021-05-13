Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend





Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.235 per common share, payable on June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021.









Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005053/en/