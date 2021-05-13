Logo
Booz Allen Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE to Evolve Mobile Networks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH)today announced it has joined the O-RAN+ALLIANCE, an international community of mobile network operators, vendors, and academic institutions. Founded by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange, the O-RAN ALLIANCE aims to create and evolve existing mobile networks into more intelligent, open, and fully interoperable networks. The membership furthers Booz Allens commitment to integrating and securing the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry.



RAN is a major component of 5G networks in fact, most mobile networks are deployed using closed RAN solutions, said Jennifer Congdon, Booz Allen lead for 5G partnerships and vendors. Opening up RAN and 5G networks will enable collaboration between the most advanced companies in the 5G ecosystem, ultimately resulting in diversity in vendors, better network security, and lower costs for users and operators. We look forward to collaborating with other O-RAN ALLIANCE contributors and members to ensure resiliency and security for network infrastructure across the globe.



This membership complements Booz Allens existing initiatives to secure a resilient 5G ecosystem and infrastructure, including its carrier-grade+5G+Lab, which provides the critical, hyper-accelerated connectivity required to transform and evolve cybersecurity defense systems. Booz Allen also partners with top, global information and communications technology (ICT) companies through its membership with the Alliance+for+Telecommunications+Industry+Solutions (ATIS), an organization created to advance ICT industry transformation.



Creating an open RAN is essential for the progression of 5G and also ensures the successful development and deployment of 6G and future generational technology standards, said Congdon. Were excited to work alongside some of the industrys finest organizationswhether established or disruptorsto ensure our future networks are set up to be secure, resilient, and successful for generations to come.



Booz Allen is also a founding member of the NextG+Alliance, an ATIS initiative that is developing the 6G Roadmap and building the foundation for North American leadership in 5G innovation, 6G and beyond.



To learn more about Booz Allens 5G business, visit: www.boozallen.com%2F5G.



About Booz Allen



For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)



BAHPR-CO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005098/en/

