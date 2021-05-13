American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Her Highness Branded Products in Colorado

DENVER, CO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. ( AMMJ) (ACC or Company) is pleased to announce that it has finalized an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with Her Highness NYC (Her Highness) within the state of Colorado. Her Highness features premier designer cannabis products and accessories designed and engineered thoughtfully for women by women who are passionate and determined to expand the ever-growing market of female consumers.



Securing this opportunity with Her Highness marks a significant accomplishment for American Cannabis Company, said Terry Buffalo, Chief Executive Officer of American Cannabis Company. Buffalo continued, Our team is very excited and enthusiastic to launch Her Highness in Colorado. For many years there has been a gap in this industry, as most products have been marketed to male-focused demographics. With female consumers making up a large portion of the market, brands like Her Highness have established themselves to provide premier products that are made to deliver experiences that elevate and celebrate women.

The Her Highness collection of products include bespoke long crutch pre-roll cones packed in gold boxes with refillable gold lighters, the brands famous highly orgasmic Pleasure Oil, gluten free 2.5mg micro-dose THC mints, luxuriously engineered gold Giggle and High Priestess vape pens, deluxe ashtrays constructed with marble and brass, gold tone luxe herb grinders and elegant smoking accessories.

Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness, also commented: As a New York-based brand, we could not be more excited and honored to bring our cannabis collection to Colorado, ground-zero for regulated cannabis. Through its retail channels as well as via the wholesale market, American Cannabis Company will be providing consumers with our catalog of female-forward cannabis couture. Laura Eisman, co-founder of Her Highness, also commented: Were thrilled to have ACC as a licensing partner as we look to expand into additional legal markets throughout the US and internationally. With a mission to introduce and educate women on the benefits of cannabis, we aim to offer products tailored to enhance the experience of life. The future of cannabis is feminine, and we are at the forefront.

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the company by promoting our operational management services and license the American Cannabis Company brand as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for Best Potting Mix, The Cultivation Cube and the High-Density Cultivation System. American Cannabis Company also designs and provides other industry-specific custom product solutions.

For more information about American Cannabis Company, please visit:

www.theacclife.com

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.americancannabiscompanyinc.com

www.sohumsoils.com

www.americanhempservices.com

Video Links:

https://americancannabisconsulting.com/resources/video/ (ACC Site)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aENC4aeNZis (High Density Cultivation System)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9rNxFph_tQ&t (Cultivation Cube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoIcopO2yE8&t (SoHum Living Soils)

About Her Highness

Backed by Merida Capital, Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand based in New York, designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle. Her Highness accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and soon, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives. Through a partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, Her Highness raises funds for women with non-violent cannabis convictions working towards or reentering after release.

For more information about Her Highness, please visit:

www.herhighness.com

@herhighnessnyc on all social platforms

ACC Contact:

[email protected]

303-974-4770

Her Highness Media Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan". These or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Thirty-five states, including Colorado, the District of Columbia and four U.S. Territories currently have laws broadly legalizing cannabis in some form for either medicinal and/or recreational use governed by state specific laws and regulations. Although legalized in some states, cannabis is a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 811) (CSA) and is illegal under federal law. Cannabis and its derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution.

As a result of the November, 2020 federal elections, and the election of Joseph R. Biden as president, it is expected that the federal government will move to amend parts of the CSA and de-schedule cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug.

In late January, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers are in the process of merging various cannabis bills, including his own legalization legislation. He is working to enact reform in this Congressional session. This would include the Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act, that would federally de-schedule cannabis, reinvest tax revenue into communities most affected by the drug war, and fund efforts to expunge prior cannabis records. It is likely that the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act would be incorporated.

Other federal legislation under review for possible submission includes the SAFE Banking Act (or Secure and Fair Enforcement Act), a bill that would allow cannabis companies to access the federally-insured banking system and capital markets without the risk of federal enforcement action, and the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act (or STATES Act), a bill that seeks protections for businesses and individuals in states that have legalized and comply with state laws.

Notably with respect to our business, on November 1, 2019, Colorado Bill HB-19-1090, was passed and made effective. This law allows publicly traded corporations to apply for and qualify for the ownership of Colorado cannabis licenses. Other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational and/or medicinal use restrict public companies from owning interests in state cannabis licenses altogether, or have enacted regulations which make it difficult for corporations to comply with application requirements, including all shareholders submitting to and passing background checks.

On September 18, 2020, Colorados Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), approved the Companys application for suitability, establishing the Company as one of the few publicly traded companies authorized to acquire and operate various cannabis licenses throughout Colorado, in both the recreational and medical markets.