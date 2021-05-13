Goldman Sachs Announces New Advisory Council Members and Partners for Initiative to Commit $10 Billion in Investment Capital and $100 Million in Philanthropic Capital To Impact The Lives of One Million Black Women

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced new developments for the One Million Black Women initiative, which has committed more than $10 billion to advance racial equity and economic opportunity by investing in Black women.

Adhering to the mission of grounding investment decisions in the voices and experiences of Black women, Goldman Sachs, in partnership with Black-women-led organizations, conducted 17 listening sessions to include public town hall discussions and smaller roundtable dialogues. Those conversations have been instrumental in steering the first round of investments for the initiative.

One Million Black Women is guided by an Advisory Council of well-respected Black leaders. The Council will conduct its first meeting on May 17, during which members will provide strategic guidance on the scope of investments and their potential to positively impact the lives of Black women. Goldman Sachs will announce the first set of investments shortly after the first Advisory Council meeting. These efforts will bring Goldman Sachs closer to its goal of improving the lives of one million Black women over the next 10 years.

The listening sessions have been transformational, said President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, Morehouse School of Medicine and a member of the One Million Black Women Advisory Council. The One Million Black Women initiative has, from the start, worked to listen to the ideas, concerns, and aspirations of Black women. The $10 billion dollar investment will allow for more Black women to realize their full potential and become the economic drivers we know they are. Im excited to partner with Goldman Sachs and be a part of this movement.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are the latest additions to the Advisory Council. Todays announcement comes on the heels of the new partnership with Ayesha Curry and small business and commercial real estate lender Lendistry to encourage and develop Black women entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry in the Greater Oakland area.

Black women leaders across Goldman Sachs developed and will continue to lead this initiative alongside an Advisory Council which includes:

Melissa L. Bradley

Rosalind G. Brewer

Bill Bynum

Melanie Campbell

Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry

Thelma Golden

Lisa P. Jackson

Valerie B. Jarrett

Lisa Mensah

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice

Marc H. Morial

Dr. Dambisa Moyo

Issa Rae

Secretary Condoleezza Rice

Dr. Ruth J. Simmons

Darren Walker

Throughout the summer, Goldman Sachs in collaboration with Advisory Council members and Black-women-led organizations will continue the national dialogue about how to use investment capital to positively impact the lives of Black women and communities. These efforts will also include an increased focus on childhood literacy led by Stephen Curry in collaboration with his and Ayesha Currys non-profit organization Eat. Learn. Play. The Currys launched Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019 to focus on three vital pillars of a healthy childhood nutrition, education, and physical activity.

ABOUT THE ONE MILLION BLACK WOMEN INITIATIVE

In partnership with Black-women-led organizations, financial institutions and other partners, Goldman Sachs has committed $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next decade to address the dual disproportionate gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. The initiative, One Million Black Women, is named for and guided by the goal of impacting the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

