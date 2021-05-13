Simulations Plus to Present at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn OConnor will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Mr. OConnor will be joined by chief financial officer Will Frederick to host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.









This years conference will provide shareholders and investors the opportunity to see presentations from more than 350 public and private company management teams. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Simulations Plus, please contact Hayden IR at [email protected], or visit the Needham+conference+website.









About Simulations Plus, Inc.









Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report.





