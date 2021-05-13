Insight Wins VMware North America 2021 Partner Value Award





Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has received VMwares 2021 Partner Value Award as part of the VMware Partner Achievement Awards program.









Insight was recognized by VMware for delivering business growth through the use+of+VMware+solutions and for providing clients with high-value results and support in one of the most complex business years on record. The Partner Value Award winner had significant impact this year with VMwares customers, helping them to quickly reimagine their businesses and reinvent their services to keep the economy moving forward.









I am honored to recognize this years VMware Partner Value Award winners, which include an exceptional group of innovative partners, said Sandy Hogan, senior vice president, Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, VMware. VMware is proud of the value that Insight delivered to their customers. This was not a normal year in so many ways. Partners were a force of change helping businesses to adapt rapidly, stabilize, and emerge more resilient in an unpredictable market.









"VMware's comprehensive solutions span the virtual workforce, secure networks, virtual and containerized workloads across all compute locations (private, public, hybrid) and are a key element in solving today's challenges. Our clients are looking for environments that provide digital dexterity, and the VMware portfolio allows us to quickly modernize traditional and cloud-native platforms to deliver unique and differentiated value to our clients, said Juan Orlandini, chief architect, Cloud+%2B+Data+Center+Transformation at Insight.









The 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards recognize regional and Global Alliance level winners in the Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value and Partner Social Impact categories. In addition, VMware also named sole winners in the Partner Industry, Partner Collaboration, and overall VMware Partner of the Year categories. The program was conducted in partnership with IDC, which helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.









For more information on Insight, go to insight.com and insightcdct.com or call 800-INSIGHT.









About Insight









Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT





