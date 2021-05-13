Bright Mountain Announces "Hello, Baby!" Live Event Scheduled for May 15 on Mom.com

Inaugural event aimed at parents-to-be with five interactive online sessions

Boca Raton, FL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mom.com, part of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, will host Hello, Baby! a live event designed for expecting parents on May 15, 2021, featuring a variety of informational and interactive sessions throughout the afternoon.

Hello, Baby! will be Wild Sky Media's second large-scale virtual event, and this time we're going all out for our expectant and new parents, said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media, which owns and operates Mom.com. The live inaugural event for new parents will feature exciting speakers, giveaways, and swag for our participants. Hosted by influencer and motivational speaker Veena Crownholm, the day features five interactive sessions that deal with everything an expectant or new parent will want to know: breastfeeding basics, a baby care intro, a baby nutrition chat, and even in-depth chats with an OB-GYN and a doula. We hope all our Mom.com community will join us for what should be an informational and engaging afternoon with our leading parenting experts.

Register for the event today at: www.mom.com/event/hello-baby.

Hello, Baby! Event Schedule

May 15, 2021

Time Event Speaker 12:00 12:30 PM PST Ask an OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB-GYN 12:30 1:00 PM PST Breastfeeding 411: All the Things No One Tells You Krystal Duhaney, RN, IBCLC 1:00 1:30 PM PST Baby Care 101 Connie Simpson (Nanny Connie) 1:30 2:00 PM PST What Is a Doula and Do I Really Need One? Carson Meyer, Birth Doula 2:00 2:30 PM PST Baby Nutrition 101: What You Really Need to Know About Feeding a Baby Dr. Stephanie Lee, Pediatrician

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Companys publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Companys robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamsLatinas, and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

