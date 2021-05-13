Catalent Publishes Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Achievements in an Extraordinary Year for the Pharmaceutical Industry





Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene and therapies, and consumer health products, today published its Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report for fiscal year 2020. The report covers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics relevant to Catalents business, charting the companys performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.









Building on the foundation laid with Catalents first CR report in 2020 (covering fiscal 2019), which set out goals in areas such as energy efficiency, diversity and inclusion, and community investment, this new report highlights the progress made in a year when the company, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, focused on responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic.









Our 2020 fiscal year was an extraordinarily challenging period for everyone, but it allowed us to demonstrate the importance of our corporate responsibility commitment. At the heart of this commitment is Catalents Patient First philosophy, which has been fundamental to our work developing and manufacturing so many COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for customers as part of the fight against the worldwide pandemic, commented John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent. He added, I am incredibly proud that, throughout these most challenging of times, we have continued to prioritize the needs of people and patients, in line with our values and culture. This, our second corporate responsibility report, continues to formalize our progress in this area, supporting Catalents aim to be the worlds most trusted, reliable, and innovative drug development partner.









Highlights of the report include wider sustainability commitments that now include water-efficiency and waste-reduction targets, and a goal for all sites to discharge wastewater with API concentrations below Predicted No-Effect Concentration (PNEC) levels by fiscal 2024. Additionally, 50 projects focusing on energy efficiency at Catalents global facilities were completed through the end of the 2020 fiscal year, with six Catalent sites transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity sources. In fiscal 2020, the company also developed a human rights statement and expanded its diverse recruiting and talent development partnerships. It also established a well-being forum and adapted how it communicates with its employees, adopted more flexible work practices, and increased mental health and family initiatives, in part to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its workforce. The Catalent Cares community giving and volunteer program that was launched in fiscal 2018 to strengthen employees ability to give back to society has seen 500 non-profit organizations benefit in fiscal 2020, alongside a number of COVID-19 grants made to communities in need.









The fiscal 2020 Catalent Corporate Responsibility report is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catalent.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F, and further information can be requested by contacting [email protected].









About Catalent, Inc.









Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500 company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com









More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.









