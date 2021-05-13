MusclePharm taps former Rockstar Energy executive to build National Distribution Network and Sales Team for MP Performance Energy beverages

CALABASAS, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a partnership with former Rockstar executive, Joe Cannata. Together, they will be creating a fully functional energy drink line, MP Performance Energy, under the MusclePharm and FitMiss brand(s) and building out the national distribution network. MP Performance Energy will launch in the summer of 2021 with three incredible products: Combat/Grapefruit Lime, Shred/Green Apple and Wreckage/Fruit Punch.



Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm, stated, In the past, MusclePharm has attempted to enter the functional energy drink arena, but the timing and the team were never quite right. With this new partnership, MusclePharm will be working with a top industry veteran who understands the space inside and out, and I believe the partnership will help elevate the MusclePharm brand and facilitate new growth. Mr. Cannata will build the distribution network and sales force for MP Performance Energy, and additional seasoned beverage executives will be named to the team soon.

Mr. Drexler continued, Im confident that this will be the ultimate partnership as we work to leverage MusclePharms current distribution network and industry contacts, and I know these first three drinks are only the beginning of an exciting new venture. Over the next twelve months our goal is to add numerous SKUs to an ever-growing category. As we move forward, and as MusclePharms growth continues to attract new great talent, I passionately believe well see that we are just scratching the surface of MusclePharms true potential.

MusclePharm is already a clear leader in the Fitness Supplements space with an established name and strong brand recognition. I see the brand as a natural fit to be extended into the functional energy category. Additionally, I see a huge opportunity with the FitMiss product line, a female focused offering, directly targeting a consumer that, in my opinion, has been overlooked for many years in the energy space, stated Mr. Cannata. Early Distributor and Retailer feedback has been incredibly positive, and I am highly confident we have the right proposition to successfully lead MusclePharm into beverages. I will have forthcoming announcements regarding distributor alignments, retailer listings, and personnel additions. With Ryans vision and my experience, I have complete confidence that MusclePharm and FitMiss will quickly become a key player in the functional energy space and beyond.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMissa product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the companys most popular.

