Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo Achieve Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma Certification through 2024

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo Achieve Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma Certification through 2024

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW) today announced that its companies Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. have each achieved the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Corporate Pharma credential from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), confirming their commitment to meeting pharmaceutical manufacturers' requirements to transport temperature controlled and time-sensitive products, including vaccines.

CEIV Pharma is a quality certification program developed by IATA that has established high standards for safe air transport of pharmaceuticals around the world to ensure product integrity. Operators who achieve the CEIV Pharma credential undergo a rigorous process to confirm their experience, education and adherence to these high standards.

By achieving this certification, Atlas Air and Polar are even better positioned to deliver the best form of safe transportation for their valued pharma and medical customers around the world, offering them the assurance that CEIV Pharma certification provides.

In pursuing this credential, Atlas Air and Polar adopted standard operating procedures to handle temperature-sensitive products. The companies also completed a multistep process to train ground and warehouse personnel, as well as vendors, in these new procedures, which also included an independent audit.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has added unrelenting operational complexities to our business, our employees around the world are dedicated to meeting and exceeding our customers needs in transporting sensitive medical and pharmaceutical products, said Michael T. Steen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. This CEIV Pharma certification reinforces the flexibility and reliability of our outstanding team, unrivaled portfolio of assets and scale of our global network.

Lars Winkelbauer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, said: Polars CEIV Pharma certification affirms the companys long-standing track record for successfully transporting temperature-sensitive goods like produce and other perishable commodities.

I am immensely proud of the Polar team for achieving this industry-leading certification, underscoring our ability to maintain end-to-end temperature-controlled shipments across our network.

Mr. Winkelbauer added: With the increase in demand for cold-chain transportation tied to vaccines and the equipment needed for safe distribution, our customers can continue to rely on Polars expertise around the world.

Atlas Airs and Polars CEIV Pharma certification is valid through 2024.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the worlds largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwides press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the companys home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com. Follow Atlas Air Worldwide on LinkedIn @AtlasAir, on Twitter @AtlasAirWW, and on Instagram @AtlasAirWorldwide.

About Polar Air Cargo Worldwide:

Making connections is Polar Air Cargo Worldwides purpose -- connecting cargo with its destination, connecting with customers to provide logistics solutions, and connecting with the companys teams around the world to drive growth and success. Polar is the trusted choice for unmatched on-time performance for time-definite airport-to-airport scheduled air cargo service, and unparalleled ability for unique specialized transport. With a modern, efficient and flexible all-Boeing fleet, Polar sets the standard and helps customers grow by opening new doors to new markets for their goods. More information is available at www.polaraircargo.com. Follow Polar on LinkedIn @PolarAirCargo, on Twitter @PolarAirCargo and on Instagram @PolarAirCargoWorldwide.

Contacts:Investors [email protected]
Media [email protected]
ti?nf=ODIzNTg0NyM0MTgyMzA3IzIwMDU2MzE=
583f2066-67b8-4aa9-b1ee-4c6f6166cb7c
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0