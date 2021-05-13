Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo Achieve Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma Certification through 2024

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW) today announced that its companies Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. have each achieved the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Corporate Pharma credential from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), confirming their commitment to meeting pharmaceutical manufacturers' requirements to transport temperature controlled and time-sensitive products, including vaccines.

CEIV Pharma is a quality certification program developed by IATA that has established high standards for safe air transport of pharmaceuticals around the world to ensure product integrity. Operators who achieve the CEIV Pharma credential undergo a rigorous process to confirm their experience, education and adherence to these high standards.

By achieving this certification, Atlas Air and Polar are even better positioned to deliver the best form of safe transportation for their valued pharma and medical customers around the world, offering them the assurance that CEIV Pharma certification provides.

In pursuing this credential, Atlas Air and Polar adopted standard operating procedures to handle temperature-sensitive products. The companies also completed a multistep process to train ground and warehouse personnel, as well as vendors, in these new procedures, which also included an independent audit.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has added unrelenting operational complexities to our business, our employees around the world are dedicated to meeting and exceeding our customers needs in transporting sensitive medical and pharmaceutical products, said Michael T. Steen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. This CEIV Pharma certification reinforces the flexibility and reliability of our outstanding team, unrivaled portfolio of assets and scale of our global network.

Lars Winkelbauer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, said: Polars CEIV Pharma certification affirms the companys long-standing track record for successfully transporting temperature-sensitive goods like produce and other perishable commodities.

I am immensely proud of the Polar team for achieving this industry-leading certification, underscoring our ability to maintain end-to-end temperature-controlled shipments across our network.

Mr. Winkelbauer added: With the increase in demand for cold-chain transportation tied to vaccines and the equipment needed for safe distribution, our customers can continue to rely on Polars expertise around the world.

Atlas Airs and Polars CEIV Pharma certification is valid through 2024.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the worlds largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

