TOMI Partnership with AV8R Solutions Targets Airports and Premier Private Aviation Service Providers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMI) ( TOMZ, Financial), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, provided an update on its partnership with AV8R Solutions, a SteraMist service provider and manufacturing representative with focus on aviation industry.



In December 2020, AV8R purchased two SteraMist Environment Systems and began servicing aviation, hospitals, commercial and government facilities while promoting and selling SteraMist within the commercial industry. In March 2021, AV8R purchased an additional three Environment Systems to assist with their growing service business. TOMI is working closely with AV8R to expand SteraMist throughout the air transportation industry to disinfect commercial airport terminals, fixed based operators (FBOs), commercial airlines and private jets.

AV8R Solutions is working with commercial airports and FBOs in the Northeast that provide premier private aviation services including aircraft terminal services, aircraft ground handling services, fueling and line services, concierge, ground transportation, catering, hangar, and upscale private charter. AV8R is projected to service several airports and FBOs 2Q2021 as they further expand into aviation and the commercial division.

With a second mission to partner with insurance companies, service will further be expanded into the restoration and remediation industry. AV8R has currently partnered with RestorePro of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. RestorePro has already begun using SteraMist on several large commercial and residential projects with great success. This cross-sector expansion will significantly increase the consumption of BIT solution and will require the deployment of a minimum of three additional environmental systems by year end.

Retired USAF Colonel and CEO of AV8R, Jeff Stout commented, We selected SteraMist over other available products based on safety of aircraft and customers, efficacy, product quality and TOMI's reputation in the industry, and are pleased with our partnership.

TOMIs Vice President of Commercial and Business Development, Gary Zamieroski states, SteraMist is the perfect disinfection treatment for aviation because the organic ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology produces no toxic byproducts while protecting the aircraft and materials along with all passengers and crew onboard. Our partnership with AV8R Solutions provides a strategic opportunity to further grow SteraMist into the commercial and private aircraft industry.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

