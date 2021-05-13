TOMI Partnership with AV8R Solutions Targets Airports and Premier Private Aviation Service Providers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TOMI Partnership with AV8R Solutions Targets Airports and Premier Private Aviation Service Providers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMI) (

TOMZ, Financial), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, provided an update on its partnership with AV8R Solutions, a SteraMist service provider and manufacturing representative with focus on aviation industry.

In December 2020, AV8R purchased two SteraMist Environment Systems and began servicing aviation, hospitals, commercial and government facilities while promoting and selling SteraMist within the commercial industry. In March 2021, AV8R purchased an additional three Environment Systems to assist with their growing service business. TOMI is working closely with AV8R to expand SteraMist throughout the air transportation industry to disinfect commercial airport terminals, fixed based operators (FBOs), commercial airlines and private jets.

AV8R Solutions is working with commercial airports and FBOs in the Northeast that provide premier private aviation services including aircraft terminal services, aircraft ground handling services, fueling and line services, concierge, ground transportation, catering, hangar, and upscale private charter. AV8R is projected to service several airports and FBOs 2Q2021 as they further expand into aviation and the commercial division.

With a second mission to partner with insurance companies, service will further be expanded into the restoration and remediation industry. AV8R has currently partnered with RestorePro of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. RestorePro has already begun using SteraMist on several large commercial and residential projects with great success. This cross-sector expansion will significantly increase the consumption of BIT solution and will require the deployment of a minimum of three additional environmental systems by year end.
Retired USAF Colonel and CEO of AV8R, Jeff Stout commented, We selected SteraMist over other available products based on safety of aircraft and customers, efficacy, product quality and TOMI's reputation in the industry, and are pleased with our partnership.

TOMIs Vice President of Commercial and Business Development, Gary Zamieroski states, SteraMist is the perfect disinfection treatment for aviation because the organic ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology produces no toxic byproducts while protecting the aircraft and materials along with all passengers and crew onboard. Our partnership with AV8R Solutions provides a strategic opportunity to further grow SteraMist into the commercial and private aircraft industry.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the Reform Act). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as we expect, expected to, estimates, estimated, current outlook, we look forward to, would equate to, projects, projections, projected to be, anticipates, anticipated, we believe, could be, and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
[email protected]
203-972-9200

ti?nf=ODIzNTg1MyM0MTgyMzU3IzIwMjc1MzM=
d3dd9fd3-e8ee-4274-9063-f35114251194
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)