Pure Harvest Announces a Complex 612 Product Wins Westword Readers Choice Award for the Best of Denver 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pure Harvest Announces a Complex 612 Product Wins Westword Readers Choice Award for the Best of Denver 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on NextGen plant derived nutraceuticals and emerging industries, is pleased to announce that Hemparita, a white-label customer of the Companys Test Kitchen subsidiary is the recipient of a Westword Readers Choice Award for the Best of Denver 2021 in the CBD/Hemp Product category.

Westword has been a staunch advocate and leading publication in the cannabis industry since before Colorado legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2012. Thanks to its proximity to the epicenter of the legal cannabis industry in Denver, Colorado, Westword has exceptional insight into developments within the industry and an outsized influence on industry trends.

Hemparita was the first product line incorporating Test Kitchens proprietary ingredient, Complex 612, to enter the market through direct-to-consumer online sales. Hemparita is a brand-new product line with less than a year of historical operations. Hemparita currently offers Complex 612 infused gummies and 50ml shooters on its website www.ihemparita.com.

This award is validation of the hard work and effort that we have put into developing our brand and product line, said Dakota Nahm, CEO of Levity, Inc., which owns the Hemparita brand. We are thrilled to have received this award and appreciate Westword and the people of Denver recognizing just how incredible of a product Hemparita is. It is this sort of positive affirmation that keeps us moving forward as we continue to grow the Hemparita brand.

We are extremely excited to learn that Hemparita is receiving this level of recognition just a few months after launching the brand, said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. This award is confirmation that Hemparita and Complex 612 are incredibly unique products with enormous potential. As we continue to build a business around Complex 612, we anticipate more and more people will start to realize that Complex 612 is a truly revolutionary product with the ability to disrupt the entire cannabis industry.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG) is a publicly traded vertically integrated consumer product innovation business focused on NextGen plant derived nutraceuticals and emerging industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.
Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzNTY4NSM0MTgxOTc4IzUwMDA1MzU5MQ==
677e2cf5-16a3-469f-adf4-6e95ebb55f2b
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)