Pure Harvest Announces a Complex 612 Product Wins Westword Readers Choice Award for the Best of Denver 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on NextGen plant derived nutraceuticals and emerging industries, is pleased to announce that Hemparita, a white-label customer of the Companys Test Kitchen subsidiary is the recipient of a Westword Readers Choice Award for the Best of Denver 2021 in the CBD/Hemp Product category.

Westword has been a staunch advocate and leading publication in the cannabis industry since before Colorado legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2012. Thanks to its proximity to the epicenter of the legal cannabis industry in Denver, Colorado, Westword has exceptional insight into developments within the industry and an outsized influence on industry trends.

Hemparita was the first product line incorporating Test Kitchens proprietary ingredient, Complex 612, to enter the market through direct-to-consumer online sales. Hemparita is a brand-new product line with less than a year of historical operations. Hemparita currently offers Complex 612 infused gummies and 50ml shooters on its website www.ihemparita.com.

This award is validation of the hard work and effort that we have put into developing our brand and product line, said Dakota Nahm, CEO of Levity, Inc., which owns the Hemparita brand. We are thrilled to have received this award and appreciate Westword and the people of Denver recognizing just how incredible of a product Hemparita is. It is this sort of positive affirmation that keeps us moving forward as we continue to grow the Hemparita brand.

We are extremely excited to learn that Hemparita is receiving this level of recognition just a few months after launching the brand, said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. This award is confirmation that Hemparita and Complex 612 are incredibly unique products with enormous potential. As we continue to build a business around Complex 612, we anticipate more and more people will start to realize that Complex 612 is a truly revolutionary product with the ability to disrupt the entire cannabis industry.

