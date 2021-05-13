Plumas Bancorp Awarded Prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 4th Consecutive Year

RENO, Nev., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp ( PLBC, Financial), the holding company (the Company) for Plumas Bank, recently announced that the Company was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers Cup for the fourth consecutive year, ranking 3rd best community bank in the nation in 2020.



This is the ninth year that Raymond James Financial Inc. has awarded the Bankers Cup, an award for which they evaluate the profitability, operational efficiencies, and balance sheet metrics of every exchange-traded bank in America with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 241 banks nationwide that qualified, 25 were named Bankers Cup winners. Raymond James states that the Community Bankers Cup was created to highlight exceptional performance but also to reward community banks that build long-term shareholder value.

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, commented, To receive the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for the fourth consecutive year and to have ranked in the top 5 each of those years is a great honor. In 2019 and 2018, Plumas Bank was named the second-best performing community bank and in 2017 it was awarded the fifth best performing community bank in the nation.

Ryback continued, This achievement is a tribute to the steadfast guidance of our Board of Directors, the dedication of our executives, and the tireless efforts of our entire team. Likewise, we are very grateful for the loyalty of our clients and the support of our shareholders. We believe our success is built upon putting our clients needs first and striving for excellence in the critical role we play in our communities.

About Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first, a standard we see reflected in the way you operate your business. This principle remains the foundation on which we continue to build our company one of North Americas leading full-service investment banks, with a broad presence across the United States, Western Europe, and Canada.

About Plumas Bancorp and Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy California. The banks holding company, Plumas Bancorp, was formed in 2002 and entered the Nasdaq small cap market in 2005. Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the California counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

###