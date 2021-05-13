ChannelAdvisor to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, the companys Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Companys investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the worlds commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.
