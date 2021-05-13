Uber Eats and Nimble Announce On-Demand Prescription Delivery in Seattle

Seattle consumers can now request prescription delivery directly in the Uber Eats app.



Ubers prescription delivery is powered by Nimble, a rapidly growing prescription delivery service in the U.S. that connects quality neighborhood pharmacies with delivery to meet the communitys personal health and wellness needs.

SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (: UBER) and Nimble today announced the expansion of their partnership and launch of on-demand prescription delivery in Seattle, WA. All Uber Eats users in this region will now have access to prescription delivery right to their doorstep in as little as one hour.

Through this partnership, consumers can get their medications delivered quickly from the safety and comfort of their homes. Users can easily transfer existing prescriptions or fulfill new ones from neighborhood pharmacies right from the Uber Eats app. From there, Nimbles network of quality neighborhood pharmacies coordinates fulfillment, and Uber Eats delivers the prescription directly to consumers. Controlled substances are ineligible, as are prescriptions paid for in whole or in part by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

Were thrilled to be partnering with Nimble to bring quick, on-demand prescription delivery to Seattleites across the city, said Harry Hartfield, head of Public Affairs for Uber in Seattle. People are always looking for ways to conveniently and safely get the things they need whether that be food, other everyday essentials, or even medicine, and were proud that Uber is now playing a role in bringing prescriptions right to customers doorsteps.

There are nearly 300 independently owned and operated pharmacies in Washington, serving as the backbone of their communities health and wellness needs. Nimble vets and works with these types of pharmacies, arming them with the technology and infrastructure needed to provide simpler, more convenient patient experiences. With this expansion into the major metro of Seattle, Nimble continues to champion neighborhood pharmacies, providing them opportunities to retain and grow their customer base by working with partners as committed to consumer needs as Uber.

Our goal is to help neighborhood pharmacies across Seattle provide patients with the simplest, easiest, and most convenient experience for getting their prescriptions delivered, Talha Sattar, Founder and CEO of Nimble, said. Our partnership with Uber Eats allows us to help Seattle-area pharmacies offer hundreds of thousands of residents access to on-demand prescription delivery at a time when they need it most.

We are a patient-first pharmacy that is always looking for better and more personalized ways to support and care for our customers, Nate Kenney, Director of Pharmacy at Northwest Prescriptions & Medical Supply , said. Working with Nimble and Uber Eats will allow us to provide more convenient and accessible experiences to our current patients, significantly grow our customer base within the community, and stay competitive as a local business in a rapidly changing industry.

Ubers continued expansion of prescription delivery services will allow customers to manage their prescriptions with the tap of a button, directly from the Uber Eats application and follow their prescriptions at every step of the journey: from their phone to the pharmacy to their doorstep.

Todays expansion into Seattle follows a successful prescription delivery launch in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County and others earlier this year. The service is also launching today in Washington, D.C.

About Uber

Ubers mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Nimble

Nimble is a technology company that enables people to live their best lives. As the nations leading prescription delivery service, Nimble makes delivery simpler, faster, and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. We do this by empowering local and national pharmacies, and in turn, improve access to medications for customers. We started by getting medications to those who need them, but we envision a world where managing your health is easier and leads to happier, fuller lives and thriving local businesses. Nimble has raised over $60m of venture capital from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures and is based in Redwood City, CA.

