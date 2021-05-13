Logo
Progress to Present at 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEDFORD, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which will be held virtually. He will provide an update on market drivers for Progress.

Event details:
When: May 17, 2021
Time: 11:00-11:40 a.m. ET
Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/prgs/2274612

The Needham Technology & Media Conference is scheduled for May 17-20, 2021 and will feature presentations from more than 350 public and private companies, arranged in the following formats: one-on-one meetings, small group meetings, fireside chats, general presentations and keynote addresses.

In addition to his session on May 17, Mr. Gupta will host one-on-one meetings scheduled with qualified investors. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham Representative or the conference coordinator at [email protected].

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:Press Contact:
Michael MiccicheErica McShane
ProgressProgress
+1 781-850-8450+1 781-280-4000
[email protected][email protected]
