MannKind Announces Partnership With Type 1 Diabetes IndyCar Driver Conor Daly

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MannKind Announces Partnership With Type 1 Diabetes IndyCar Driver Conor Daly

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Daly to drive bold Tired of Pricks? design for Ed Carpenter Racing
at GMR Grand Prix on May 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana native to share personal journey and raise awareness
about diabetes and innovative management options

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) is revved up to announce an elevated partnership for the 2021 season with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly, who is living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and will help raise awareness about diabetes and innovative management options. MannKind will also be a primary sponsor for Ed Carpenter Racing as Daly debuts the No. 20 MannKind Chevrolet at the May 15th running of the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

MannKind first met Conor in early 2019, and his ability to rise above any challenge hes faced really resonates with us, said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. We are driven to find new ways to give people control of their health, and Conor exemplifies the very spirit of MannKinds mission living life without limits.

Daly was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, and today is the only known U.S. professional racing driver who competes full-time while living with T1D. Im excited to work with MannKind again for the 2021 racing season and I look forward to sharing my T1D story through this partnership, said Daly. I cant wait to get the No. 20 MannKind Chevrolet on the track this weekend.

The No. 20 MannKind Chevrolet will feature an edgy Tired of Pricks? tagline a purposeful wordplay designed to draw attention to NeedleFreeInsulin.com. To highlight the text, the car presents in a color scheme of magenta and teal which derives from MannKinds brand palette.

Were thrilled to introduce this head-turning livery when Conor represents Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said Alejandro Galindo, Chief Commercial Officer of MannKind Corporation. As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Daly on a series of appearances to stress that living with diabetes should not stop you from fully living your dreams. The first event is being planned for the week of Indy 500 in late May.

Like many professional racers, Daly started regularly competing in karting at the age of 10. Four years later, he encountered a hurdle when he found himself heading to the hospital having lost weight and possessing an insatiable thirst for water. I ended up not racing that day, but rather had tests run to learn what was going on with me, recalled Daly. That answer came in the form of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

It came as a surprise, but I knew that this was just another challenge life was presenting, and I wasnt going to let it slow me down, said Daly. True to his conviction, less than a week later he was back racing at the go-kart track and went on to take home the 2006 World Karting Association Grand Nationals title. He progressed to car racing in 2007, and has continued to thrive in the sport he loves.

After finding success in both United States and international open-wheel ladder systems, Daly made the decision to concentrate solely on American motorsports in 2015. Over the past seven years, he has competed in over 60 Indy car races. The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is Daly's second with ECR. He will compete for ECR in 14 of 17 events this year, driving the No. 20 Chevrolet during the road and street course events. When ECR team owner Ed Carpenter steps back into the No. 20 for the Indianapolis 500 later this month, Daly will shift over to the No. 47 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet. Known for a desire to sharpen his skills by racing in different disciplines, Daly has recently competed in USAC Midgets, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Companys first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra-rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Companys partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif. with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

About Ed Carpenter Racing
Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) will be entering its 10th season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition in 2021. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting seven wins across each type of track the series competes on street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCars only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). In 2021, Indiana natives Carpenter and Conor Daly will share the No. 20 Chevrolet as Carpenter drives the oval races and Daly takes over for the road and street course events. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500 alongside 2020 Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay, full-time driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. ECR made its eSports debut in the 2020 iRX World Championship with Jim Beaver eSports. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/928f9845-3312-499c-be77-e81fc0cb7e90

ti?nf=ODIzNTU1NiM0MTgxNjMxIzIwMDgxMDc=
2c2b2d20-538b-4cda-93d9-98e83679662a
CONTACTS:For MannKind:Christie Iacangelo, Corporate Communications(818) [email protected] Ed Carpenter Racing:Brie Rentz, Communications Director(765) [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)