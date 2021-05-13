Logo
Isabella Bank Corporation To Participate In Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Thursday, May 13 12:00PM MDT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., May 13, 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, May 13 12:00PM MDT. Isabella Bank Corporation welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Jae Evans, President & CEO, and Neil McDonnell, CFO. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:
Thursday, May 13 12:00PM MDT - https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-otcqx-isba-2021-05-13-120000

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Isabella Bank Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 30 banking locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. The Corporation has been recognized on the Detroit Free Press list of "Top Workplaces".

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-renmarks-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-series-on-thursday-may-13-1200pm-mdt-301290873.html

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

