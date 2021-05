Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness and supplement drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five drink lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS Originals, CELSIUS HEAT, CELSIUS BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS On-the-Go, and CELSIUS Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS provides. CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

