Oceania Cruises Unveils New OceaniaNEXT Enhancements to the Guest Experience

MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced the first in a series of inspired new product enhancements rolling out across its luxury fleet as part of its OceaniaNEXT program. With elevated dining experiences and service levels for guests, the Oceania Cruises experience will be better than ever from the first sailing on board Marina when the line resumes operations in August. OceaniaNEXT enhancements will debut aboard Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Riviera, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.

During the pause in sailing, the Oceania Cruises team has continued to invest in creative ways to evolve the onboard experience and to inspire its guests with a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements to the brand's already renowned Finest Cuisine at Seaand acclaimed service. Whether guests are in the mood for an elaborate dinner at Toscana, or prefer to indulge in the line's exclusive Dom Prignon Experience, or crave the casual comfort of tacos or fresh poke bowls, every meal on board is given the same thought, care and creativity to ensure it is as mouth-watering as it is memorable. This is just the first of many inspirational new OceaniaNEXT enhancements to be revealed over the coming months.

"These OceaniaNEXT enhancements not only elevate the guest experience, they showcase the creativity and passion our team has for crafting unique and memorable experiences for our guests," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "We've undertaken this ambitious brand initiative to elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully reimagined menus to enhanced service levels to the dramatic re-inspiration of our six ships, guests will find that the Oceania Cruises experience is better than ever," added Binder.

The Grand Dining Room Boasts New Appetizers, Main Courses & Diverse Sunday Brunch

In The Grand Dining Room, more than two dozen inventive new dishes have made their way onto the dinner menu. New appetizers include caramelized duck foie gras accompanied by apricot infused with Loire Valley wine, and mozzarella fior di latte panna cotta with aubergines stiletto and fried focaccia. Meanwhile, main courses range from the deliciously tantalizing French monkfish with saffron-tomato-cognac-cream sauce and wild rice, to the hearty veal piccata with sweet and sour lemon sauce, glazed pearl onions and Parisian potatoes.

Other highlights from the updated menu include:

Porcini mushroom risotto

Crispy Mediterranean vegetable tart with balsamic onion compote

Braised black cod, seafood emulsion, stuffed calamari and green pea pure

Grilled prime rib with bone marrow and rustic vegetable casserole

Carnaroli truffled risotto with smoked ricotta

Florida lobster tail with Rmy Martin cognac sauce and rice pilaf

Sunday Brunch is an elegant yet relaxed affair in The Grand Dining Room, and the new menu has been thoughtfully crafted to include a more diverse selection of international dishes as well as a wider range of healthy options. Highlights include a new Asian Noodle Bar, a gourmet Taco Corner, a prepared-to-order Pasta Station, a healthy Smoothie Bar and a Salad Bar with an extensive selection of starches, proteins, greens and raw and cooked vegetables for guests to create their own custom salad combination.

Toscana Dinner Menu Features 21 New Dishes

Refined and romantic with a uniquely modern Italian flair, Toscana specializes in the rich and rustic regional flavors for which Italy is famous. Presented on elegant, custom-designed Versace china, masterfully prepared dishes exemplify the essence of Tuscany and celebrate Italy's culinary passion. As part of OceaniaNEXT, the line has reimagined Toscana's menu with 21 delectable new dishes including:

Sformatino di Peperoni roasted bell pepper flan, creamy Parmesan sauce

Zuppa Fagioli white bean soup with sausage and pasta

Tagliolini Carbonara tagliolini, pancetta, egg yolk-Parmesan sauce

Agnello Arrosto stuffed roasted lamb loin with spicy soppressata sausage

Il Tiramis ai Frutti di Bosco red berry tiramis with mascarpone cream

Tortino di Cioccolata molten chocolate fondant with Sicilian blood orange sauce

Greater Choice and Diversity in The Terrace Caf and Waves Grill

The ever-popular Terrace Caf has also expanded its lunch offering to include locally sourced fish, sausages and marinated meats, including regional specialties from the ports and destinations visited.

For more laidback fare, Waves Grill has added a fresh, prepared-to-order poke bowl station inspired by flavors from around the world including Japan, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, North Africa, France, the United States, and Mexico.

New Evening Canap Choices and Elevated Service Levels

Canaps served in the lounges and bars after a day of exploring are a much-loved tradition on board Oceania Cruises. The experience now features a wider variety of selections, echoing the gourmet inspiration of the new dishes offered in The Grand Dining Room. The selections will also be presented individually to each table as part of the line's enhanced health and safety measures. Guests in Penthouse, Oceania, Vista, and Owner's Suites may choose from a canap selection now including the addition of plant-based California rolls, a Mezze Platter and a Taco Trilogy.

Service levels have also been significantly enhanced through a combination of increased staffing and implementation of a new electronic ordering system which ensures that the taking of orders, food and beverage service and table re-setting is seamlessly streamlined. This will allow restaurant staff to focus on providing the exemplary service that guests have come to know and love.

About OceaniaNEXT

OceaniaNEXT is a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements so transformational, they are inspirational. This ambitious brand initiative will elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully crafted new dining experiences and reimagined menus to the dramatic Re-inspiration of the brand's six ships, guests will savor The Finest Cuisine at Sea, be pampered aboard small and luxurious ships, and be enriched through in-depth destination exploration.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six small, luxurious ships carry only 684 or 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura Class ships on order. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

