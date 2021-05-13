Urban Tea Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary for its Planned Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Urban Tea Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary for its Planned Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, May 13, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Tea Inc. (the "Company", "we" or "Urban Tea") (NASDAQ: MYT), announces the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in China under the name of Hunan Bit Brother Holding Limited ("Hunan Bit Brother"). Hunan Bit Brother shall conduct the Company's planned business including but not limited to global cryptocurrency mine distribution, HashRate leasing, global cryptocurrency cross-regional payment and settlement system, cryptocurrency mining pool building and running, cryptocurrency deposit and loan, non-homogeneous tokens, and cryptocurrency exchange services. Hunan Bit Brother shall begin applying for the required licenses and certifications in different countries and regions. Taking advantage of the current market awareness, we believe that our planned business through Hunan Bit Brother will bring in revenue and growth for the Company and its shareholders.

Urban Tea's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xianlong (Jack) Wu commented, "We are gradually implementing our strategy to get into the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Mr. Liu who has a solid background in the blockchain field will bring new blood into our Company. Together with the establishment of the new subsidiary, I am optimistic about the rolling out of our cryptocurrency and blockchain business."

About Urban Tea, Inc.

Urban Tea, Inc. (formerly known as Delta Technology Holdings Ltd, and prior to that as CIS Acquisition Ltd.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. We have become a retailer and distributor of specialty tea products in China (also referred to as "PRC") since November 2018, and have fully completed the disposition of our fine and specialty chemical manufacturing business in April 2019. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. We have recently decided to start operations in the business of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining. We anticipate utilizing our newly formed subsidiary Hunan Bit Brother Holding Limited to conduct research and development of blockchain-based software and applications and the commercialization of such application, as well as cryptocurrency mining. For more information, please visit: http://ir.h-n-myt.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-tea-announces-the-establishment-of-new-subsidiary-for-its-planned-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency-mining-business-301290817.html

SOURCE Urban Tea Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)