Dr. Barry Marshall Shares Xcelerate's Mission In Advancing Medical Technology On ticker NEWS' Globally-Streamed Broadcast

MAULDIN, S.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc's (OTC: "XCRT") Nobel Prize winner Dr. Barry Marshall, AC. FRACP, FAA,FRS,MBBS-UWA, who sits on the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc. shared the Company's mission of advancing medical technology in live appearance on Australia's ticker NEWS' globally streamed broadcast.

In an in-depth interview, Dr. Marshall spoke about Xcelerate's mission of finding innovative acquisitions within the patent/engineering world. Currently Dr. Marshall is working remotely with Xcelerate from his home in Australia. Dr. Marshall spoke about the significant advantages he has realized working with an American listed public company, particularly in the area of funding. He also shed light on his emerging role with Xcelerate and the great respect he has for his friends in top management at Xcelerate. Dr. Marshall is also working to identify investment opportunities in Australia on behalf of Xcelerate.

After winning the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2005, Dr. Marshall has been at the forefront of the biomedical industry for decades, where he studied the role of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) in children, as well as has acted as the Director of The Marshall Centre for Infectious Diseases Research and Training, founded in his honor.

"Dr. Marshall's contributions to Xcelerate's operations have already been extraordinary and we look forward to our Nobel Prize winner getting much more worldwide media exposure that can maximize our messaging to the investment and medical communities," said Xcelerate CEO and Director Michael O'Shea.

"We fully understand that creating name recognition and public awareness is a critical component for our success in the marketplace and we are extremely confident that Dr. Marshall's appearance on ticker News will be the first of many such opportunities for our renowned top-tier professionals to share their stories and Xcelerate's breaking news with a massive audience," added O'Shea.

ABOUT DR. BARRY MARSHALL, AC. FRACP, FAA, FRS, MBBS-UWA

Professor Barry Marshall is a Nobel Prize Laureate, Professor of Clinical Microbiology at The University of Western Australia. Professor Marshall (1974 UWA graduate) was awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease. This discovery has benefited millions of people, maybe saving a million lives over the last 10-20 years. Professor Marshall returned to Perth and UWA in 1996 after a tenure at the University of Virginia. Today, Professor Marshall is Director of The Marshall Centre for Infectious Diseases Research and Training, which was founded in his honor. In addition to H. pylori research, Marshall Centre is at the forefront of infectious disease identification and surveillance, diagnostics and drug design, and transformative discovery.

ABOUT XCELERATE

Xcelerate is a company seeking innovative acquisitions within the patent/engineering world and focused on joining early-stage medical technology companies in a setting that is a controlled clinical care where these new developments can be trailed, tested, and applied.

