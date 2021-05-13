Farmmi Announces Latest Sales Win; Continues to Benefit from Increased Worldwide Demand for Mushrooms

LISHUI, China, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its latest sales win underscoring the continued growth in worldwide demand for mushrooms. The Company's Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. subsidiary was awarded another multi-product order for export to Israel. This latest order is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms, and dried black fungus.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are benefiting from increased customer engagements worldwide. Investments we made in building out our supply chain, warehousing, packaging and logistics are giving Farmmi an advantaged competitive position. Our ability to source high-quality mushrooms and edible fungi from major suppliers sets us apart. For example, one of our major suppliers is located in Qingyuan County, the birth place of artificial cultivation dating back about 1,000 years. When we leverage that high level of product with our sophisticated supply chain, superior quality control system and logistics, it is a powerful combination."

Ms. Zhang continued, "We are at a major inflection point in the development of the industry. Mushrooms are now a common staple in households and restaurants. Because mushrooms are so vitamin and nutrient dense, they are becoming a power food for people seeking improved health and wellness. Farmmi is in a great position to benefit from this momentum, and we plan to capture an increased share of the sales opportunities in front of us as we grow with both existing and new customers."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

