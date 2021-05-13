Inspired Announces Pricing Of £235 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering of 235.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Senior Secured Notes"). The 2026 Senior Secured Notes will be issued by Inspired Entertainment (Financing) plc, a wholly owned finance subsidiary of Inspired, and will be guaranteed by Inspired and certain of its English and U.S. subsidiaries. The initial offering price to investors will be 100.00% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on or about May 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Inspired intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the 2026 Senior Secured Notes (i) to repay its existing 145.8 million senior secured term loan facility and 93.1 million senior secured term loan facility and accrued interest thereon, (ii) to pay fees, commissions and expenses incurred in connection with the refinancing, and (iii) for general corporate purposes, including to close-out derivative contracts entered into in connection with the existing term loan facilities. As part of the refinancing, Inspired will also be putting into place a new 4.5-year 20 million Super Priority Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

