Sex AND Love: Match Releases 2021 Summer of Love Survey Showing Singles Want it All This Summer
71% of people want to be in a serious relationship this summer; 69% feel more confident in who they are looking for
PR Newswire
DALLAS, May 13, 2021
DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match released findings from its first Summer of Love Surveyto get to the heart of what singles really want this summer. As things get steamier, Match surveyed ~2K of its single users on what kind of "hot" summer they're really looking to have.
Single and Ready to Mingle
- 70% are ready to put themselves out there as much as possible this coming summer
- 69% feel more confident in who they are looking for after the past year
- 40% feel more excited about the idea of meeting new people through dating
- 52% are worried potential matches won't be looking for a serious relationship over the next few months
Summer of Lovers?
- 71% want to be in a serious relationship this summer, while only 7% don't
- 65% are not interested in hookups or casual sex; while 35% said they are open to it
- Either way, 57% of singles confirmed they want to have sex this summer
Vaccinated? That is the question
- 46% agreed that once vaccinated, they will be ready to start dating IRL again
- 56% of people are somewhat or very concerned with a date's vaccination status
"Heading into summer, singles are excited, feeling confident, and want it all -- meaningful connections, love, and sex," says Rachel DeAlto, Chief Dating Expert for Match. "As singles are out there dating, safely, my biggest piece of advice is take your match at their word. If someone says they aren't interested in a relationship, believe them. So often singles think they are going to be the one to change them. Sure, it may happen in Hollywood, but there are plenty of amazing people ready for a real relationship that you can focus on instead."
Methodology
The study is based on the attitudes and behaviors of 1,850 single Match users, ages 18-60, and was fielded May 3-6, 2021.
About Match
Match, the dating app, is available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Members can experience Match in eight languages and available in 25 countries across five continents. Founded in 1995, Match is the #1 destination for singles looking for love. Match is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
