Pure Storage Helps Channel Partners Supercharge Their Subscription Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pure Storage Helps Channel Partners Supercharge Their Subscription Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

As the only storage vendor to deliver subscriptions 100% through the channel, Pure brings new partner benefits to Pure as-a-Service, Portworx, and Pure1

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate Digital, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced updates to channel incentives and offerings to enable partners to grow their subscription business with Pure.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

To adapt and thrive in today's environment, customers want complete flexibility, agility, transparency, and simplicity - benefits often best achieved through subscription services. With Pure's suite of subscription offerings, including Pure as-a-Service, Evergreen program, Pure Cloud Block Store, and Portworx, partners are able to meet their customers' evolving needs while generating recurring revenue.

"Two of Pure's greatest strengths are our industry-leading subscription services and our partner-led approach - both are foundational to our business and the way we serve our customers. We are thrilled to see our partners' continued momentum with Pure as-a-Service and are excited to deliver new opportunities for partners to make an impact through our unique and differentiated subscription offerings." -- Andy Martin, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage

Pure as-a-Service Partner Rebate

Partner momentum in selling Pure as-a-Service is strong, with more than double the number of partners transacting this year vs. last year.

Only Pure delivers a true enterprise class utility with flexible storage consumption, a cloud experience on premise, and aligns spend with actual consumption. Pure has continued to advance its Pure as-a-Service offerings, reducing complexity by eliminating additional licenses and support costs and introducing a service catalog with transparent pricing.

Now partners can make even more money selling Pure as-a-Service. With a new partner rebate, partners earn 5% of the total contract value on closed eligible Pure as-a-Service wins up to US$100,000 per deal.*

Portworx Transitions to 100% Channel Model

As enterprises look towards modern, cloud-native applications to power the next phase of their business, channel partners will be critical advisors, helping customers navigate a Kubernetes and container-based world.

With Portworx, which Pure acquired in late 2020, Pure delivers the industry's most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platform for building, automating, protecting, and securing cloud-native applications. Customers are able to accelerate their digital transformation by easily running any cloud-native application, in any cloud, using any Kubernetes platform with built-in high availability, data protection, data security, and hybrid cloud mobility.

With Portworx sales now 100% channel led - just like the rest of Pure's products and services - partners are able to expand their subscription offerings to cover Kubernetes-based applications.

New Pure1 Partner Portal for Managing Customer Subscriptions

Pure has extended Pure1 to give partners access to manage subscriptions on behalf of their customers, empowering Pure's partner ecosystem to bring a fully operational service with full transparency to joint customers. Customers using Pure1's self-service portal are also able to buy new services or expand their as-a-Service footprint via their channel partner whenever they need.

To learn more, visit the Pure Partner Program page.

*Exclusive to Elite partners, the program runs through October 31, 2021 and is available for the first Pure as-a-Service opportunity for both new and existing customers.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-helps-channel-partners-supercharge-their-subscription-business-301290918.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)