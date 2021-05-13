BlackLine Receives 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award For Partner of the Year In The Solution Extensions Category

Accounting automation software leader recognized as a winner alongside Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY and Microsoft, one of only 21 SAP partners selected for awards from more than 20,000 SAP partners globally

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it received the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Partner of the Year Award in the Solution Extensions category, recognizing its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP (NYSE: SAP) presents these awards annually to those partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP while helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators. BlackLine is an SAP platinum partner with a global reseller agreement under which BlackLine's cloud-based solutions are offered as SAP Solution Extensions, and one of only 21 partners that received an SAP Pinnacle Award from more than 20,000 SAP partners worldwide.

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

In honoring BlackLine with the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Partner of the Year Award Solution Extensions, SAP acknowledges BlackLine as an SAP partner that has created a world-class cloud solution extension that complements SAP technologies and has contributed a significant amount of value to businesses using SAP solutions. In addition, BlackLine was recognized for having a solid track record of technology innovation, customer and market success with SAP and demonstrating strong commitment with SAP for continued partnership success.

The BlackLine automation platform complements functionality provided by SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA. The integration brings enhanced control, automation and data integrity to audit, finance and accounting departments worldwide, while helping to ensure that data flowing to and from SAP solutions does so through standardized processes.

"This award exemplifies the strength of the partnership we have with SAP, delivering solutions to help solve business and technology challenges for the world's leading companies," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "SAP and BlackLine help customers understand the value of adopting solution extensions from BlackLine as part of the early stages of their SAP S/4HANA and digital finance transformation journeys. As a result, we continue to see growth, adding new logos around the globe. As businesses embark on their transformation journey to the Intelligent Enterprise, BlackLine is ready to partner with SAP to engage and enable the office of the CFO to lead and drive transformation."

The SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

Hundreds of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP technology. However, BlackLine is ERP agnostic and integrates with more than 30 different leading source systems, an added benefit for businesses using SAP solutions with multiple ERPs. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions are offered as SAP Solution Extensions under the following names:

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine, premier edition

SAP Intercompany Financial Hub by BlackLine

To learn more about BlackLine's partnership with SAP, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

