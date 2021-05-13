Live Nation Teams Up With Liquid Death Mountain Water To Bring Fans More Sustainable Water Options At Concerts And Festivals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Live Nation Teams Up With Liquid Death Mountain Water To Bring Fans More Sustainable Water Options At Concerts And Festivals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021

The partnership highlights Live Nation and Liquid Death's shared commitment to sustainability and ending single-use plastic water bottles at events

#DEATHTOPLASTIC

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that it has selected Liquid Death, the fast-growing beverage brand packaging water in infinitely recyclable tallboy cans, as the exclusive water at many venues and festivals across the United States.

Live Nation + Liquid Death

As part of Live Nation's Green Nation sustainability charter launched in 2019, the company is aiming to phase out the sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and events. This partnership with Liquid Death further solidifies Live Nation's commitment and takes a critical step towards realizing that goal.

In a typical year, Live Nation welcomes around 100 million fans to events around the world, and now the still and sparkling mountain water will be front and center as the exclusive water across 120+ Live Nation owned and operated venues and festivals across the U.S.

"We've always run Liquid Death like it's a band, so getting to partner with Live Nation is a huge milestone and honor for us," said Mike Cessario, co-founder & CEO of Liquid Death. "Music has been a huge part of our DNA since the beginning. We can't wait to get back to live shows, support our favorite artists, and help kill plastic water bottles at concerts."

"We're all ready to be back at live events, and as we return we want to continue taking steps to be more sustainable," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "We've found the perfect partner in Liquid Death whose passion for music and protecting the planet will feed seamlessly into Live Nation's future plans and events."

Liquid Death specifically chose aluminum cans because they are infinitely recyclable, unlike plastic. Of all the aluminum produced since 1888, over 75% of it is still in current use, whereas less than 10% of the world's plastic has been recycled. If plastic production isn't curbed, plastic pollution will outweigh fish pound for pound by 2050.

In a recent study commissioned by Live Nation, live music fans expressed how sustainability is one of the top causes they care most about and are looking to brands to play a bigger role in the live music environment to help protect the planet. Some of the insights surfaced showed that:

  • The number one issue live music goers are concerned with is the environment, specifically plastic pollution
  • 86% of live music goers have reduced their usage of single-use paper and plastic products
  • 84% of live music goers state that ending the sale of single use products at live music events is an urgent priority

Live Nation will also become an equity partner in Liquid Death who recently closed their Series C funding round with additional participation from Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Aoki, Tony Hawk, Kelly Campbell, and Michael Dubin among others.

Further emphasizing their commitment to Liquid Death's mission, Live Nation will also be supporting Liquid Death brand sales and growth through marketing initiatives. Liquid Death will be integrated across concession service points, on-screen media commercials, and signage throughout venues and to be determined festivals.

About Liquid Death
Liquid Death makes water 50 times more fun. As one of the fastest growing non-alc beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first bold, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. We take the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Liquid Death also donates 10% of the profits from every can sold to nonprofits who are helping to kill plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need. For more information, please visit liquiddeath.com and follow the brand on Instagram for updates.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Additional information about the company can be found at: www.livenationentertainment.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-teams-up-with-liquid-death-mountain-water-to-bring-fans-more-sustainable-water-options-at-concerts-and-festivals-301290471.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)