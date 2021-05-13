Logo
Eaton Vance Announces Upcoming Retirement of Michael A. Allison

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 13, 2021

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Management ("Eaton Vance"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced today that Michael A. Allison, CFA, CFP, Vice President and director of equity strategy implementation will retire from Eaton Vance on or about December 31, 2021. His fund management responsibilities are being assumed by other Eaton Vance portfolio managers as described below.

Mr. Allison joined Eaton Vance in 2000 as an equity analyst covering companies in the capital goods and telecommunications industries. He began managing portfolios in 2005, and currently serves as a portfolio management of a number of Eaton Vance's global and U.S. equity income and tax-managed equity strategies. He is a member of Eaton Vance Management's Equity Strategy Committee. Prior to joining Eaton Vance, Mr. Allison was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management North America, and was also affiliated with Fleet Investment Advisors and Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance.

"During his more than two decades at Eaton Vance, Mike has worn many important hats," said Eddie Perkin, Chief Investment Officer, Equity. "In particular, his tax-management expertise, talents as an investor and skill at communicating complex investment concepts have contributed to excellent client outcomes and the growth of our active equity business."

Effective July 1, 2021, portfolio managers of the Funds currently co-managed by Mr. Allison will be as follows:

Fund

Portfolio Manager(s)

Closed-End Funds

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

(NYSE: EOI)

G.R. Nelson

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II*

(NYSE: EOS)

Lewis R. Piantedosi

Douglas R. Rogers

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

(NYSE: ETJ)

G.R. Nelson

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

(NYSE: EVT)

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Aaron S. Dunn

Bradley Galko

Edward Perkin

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

(NYSE: ETG)

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Christopher M. Dyer

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: ETO)

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Christopher M. Dyer

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

(NYSE: ETB)

G.R. Nelson

Thomas Seto

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: ETV)

G.R. Nelson

Thomas Seto

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

(NYSE: EXD)

G.R. Nelson

Thomas Seto

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

(NYSE: ETY)

G.R. Nelson

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: ETW)

G.R. Nelson

Thomas Seto

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

(NYSE: EXG)

Christopher M. Dyer

Mutual Funds

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Christopher M. Dyer

Jeffrey Mueller

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Christopher M. Dyer

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.0

Yana S. Barton

Kenneth D. Zinner

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.1

Yana S. Barton

Kenneth D. Zinner

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.2

Yana S. Barton

Kenneth D. Zinner

NextShares Funds

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares

John H. Croft

Derek DiGregorio

Christopher M. Dyer

Jeffrey Mueller

* Also reflects the appointment of Mr. Rogers as a portfolio manager.

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its former Eaton Vance, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of a Fund. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-announces-upcoming-retirement-of-michael-a-allison-301290913.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

