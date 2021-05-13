Logo
Sharecare named best overall mHealth solution in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Comprehensive platform for benefits navigation, wellness, and virtual care recognized for robust suite of personalized tools and programs

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its receipt of the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for 'Best Overall mHealth Solution' for its comprehensive well-being platform. Now in its fifth year, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor the top companies, people, platforms, and products in health, fitness, and medical technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

A one-stop shop for benefits navigation, wellness, and virtual care, Sharecare helps people assess, manage, and measurably improve their health through the convenience of their smartphones. Sharecare's flagship enterprise platform integrates scientifically validated clinical programs, best-in-class tools, and nearly 200,000 original pieces of health content to enable health plans, employers, health systems, and government organizations to scale outcomes-based well-being solutions across populations. Collectively, the tools in the Sharecare platform drive better outcomes and reduce costs by providing each user no matter where they are in their health journey with a personalized profile that easily connects them to the information, programs, and professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest, and most productive lives.

Among the unique resources available through the Sharecare platform are evidence-based mindfulness programs Eat Right Now, Craving to Quit, and Unwinding Anxiety to help people reverse unhealthy relationships with food, smoking and vaping, and stress and anxiety. Additionally, the flexibility of the Sharecare platform enables access to premier partner programs that support diabetes prevention and management, financial well-being, reproductive health/family planning, musculoskeletal health, lifestyle coaching, and more. Complemented by challenges and incentives to promote ongoing engagement, Sharecare's enterprise capabilities are available to over 10 million members in the U.S. across approximately 150 clients, including 11 Fortune 500 companies.

"For the last decade, we've applied cutting-edge technologies, evidence-based solutions, and the industry's best talent to create the most comprehensive digital health platform on the market, so we're proud to be recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards and the best is yet to come," said Pam Shipley, chief operating officer at Sharecare. "From unlocking the promise that artificial intelligence holds in healthcare to developing a multi-payer advocacy solution to optimize benefits management and care coordination, we are fiercely committed to meeting each of our user's unique and evolving health needs while amplifying our collective impact wherever people work, live, and play."

Each year, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work, and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services, and products around the globe. Out of more than 3,000 nominations this year, judges selected the 2021 winners in categories spanning clinical and health administration, patient engagement, mobile communications and telehealth, medical devices, and more. The program is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people no matter where they are in their health journey unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-named-best-overall-mhealth-solution-in-2021-medtech-breakthrough-awards-301290814.html

SOURCE Sharecare

