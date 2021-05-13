With Expanded Portworx Platform, Pure Storage Redefines Storage for Modern Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate Digital, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced the release of Portworx Enterprise 2.8. With new integrations across Pure's portfolio of products and services and with VMware Tanzu, customers can now use Portworx to scale their Kubernetes usage to greater levels with unprecedented simplicity. With new capabilities such as dynamic storage provisioning on FlashArray and FlashBlade, and unified visibility and support via Pure1, Portworx enables containerized workloads to run seamlessly across the cloud, bare metal infrastructure, Pure Storage arrays, and even competitive storage solutions.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 40% of infrastructure and operations leaders will implement hybrid cloud storage architectures, up from 15% in 2021.1 As customers adopt hybrid cloud strategies, they still need a consistent environment to run their modern applications. That means they need the same level of storage and data management capabilities, regardless of if they are in the cloud, or on-premises.

With the latest release of Portworx Enterprise 2.8, customers get the same cloud-like experience for Kubernetes apps wherever they live, with broad Kubernetes ecosystem support. New capabilities include:

Portworx delivers the simplest way to run Kubernetes applications at enterprise levels of scale and resiliency: The 2.8 release of Portworx Enterprise goes significantly beyond the capabilities offered by other storage solutions who are limited to the "connector" approach facilitated by the Kubernetes Container Storage Interface (CSI), resulting in least common denominator features and limited scale. With a Kubernetes-native software approach built to support enterprise levels of scale and resiliency, Portworx combines cloud-native storage management and data protection services with best-of-breed Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade for seamless deployment. Now when users provision container-native volumes through Portworx, storage volumes or file systems are automatically created on FlashArray and FlashBlade. This allows true storage-as-code, as volumes and file systems can be provisioned using Kubernetes without the need to directly interface with the backing storage arrays. Container-native volumes receive the full suite of Portworx container storage management features, including backup, disaster recovery, security, auto-scaling, and migration - features that aren't tied to hardware and travel with the containerized application as it moves between on-prem and cloud deployments. With this new integration, customers can manage their modern applications in a Kubernetes-native way, while taking advantage of the enterprise capabilities of their Pure arrays such as deduplication and compression, achieving data reduction levels up to 10:1 depending on workload and a demonstrated 99.9999% reliability across 40,000+ arrays.

Predictive-capabilities of Pure1, now for Kubernetes apps running on Portworx: With the latest Portworx release, Kubernetes cluster and volume usage metrics collected by Portworx will be sent to Pure1, providing a unified observability stack and support experience for a customer's Kubernetes applications with Portworx in the Pure1 portal, allowing customer to see their deployments end-to-end and troubleshoot issues with Kubernetes applications. Additionally, as Pure1 collects data necessary to understand deployment patterns, it enables customers to benefit from the predictive support capabilities of Pure1, powered by the Meta AI engine, which aims to detect anomalies and suggest resolution advice before issues become outages. With Portworx fully integrated with the global Pure support organization, this end-to-end data gives a highly-trained support team the tools necessary to provide market-leading predictive support to all Portworx customers.

Protect Kubernetes applications and achieve fast recovery with Portworx and FlashBlade: PX-Backup was validated to work with FlashBlade - Pure's unified fast file and object platform - to provide high-performance backup and recovery of Kubernetes-based workloads. By combining PX-Backup with FlashBlade, customers can protect their entire Kubernetes applications, including data and configuration, and benefit from FlashBlade rapid restore of up to 270 TB/hour. Pure released a Reference Architecture for this solution, which will be the first of many validated solutions.

A better container-native storage experience for VMware Tanzu as well as any CSI-compatible storage system: The latest release extends Portworx support for leading Kubernetes platforms with addition of VMware Tanzu (TKG) support via the native Tanzu CSI driver. This means that customers can benefit from container-granular data management such as backup & recovery, encryption, and migration regardless of the storage backing their VMware environment including with vSAN, VVols, and VMFS datastores, or cloud block storage providers. Additionally, with Portworx Enterprise 2.8 supporting the latest CSI specification, Portworx can provide a consistent, Kubernetes-native experience for applications running on any enterprise storage that supports CSI.

A unified experience for all Kubernetes apps running on Pure: With this release, Pure FlashArray and FlashBlade customers can use Portworx Enterprise 2.8 to achieve the highest levels of performance, scale, automation, data protection, and data security for production applications running on Kubernetes. For customers starting their Kubernetes journey without all of these advanced requirements, they can take advantage of a new offer starting this summer. Pure's first generation Kubernetes offering, Pure Service Orchestrator (PSO), will become a part of Portworx Essentials, Portworx's freemium offering, to provide customers with a unified storage orchestration offering for Kubernetes. The new Portworx Essentials offering enables widespread use for customers using FlashArray and FlashBlade and is both included and fully-supported in a customer's Evergreen subscription or Pure as-a-Service subscription with more functionality than the current PSO. Additionally, customers can easily upgrade to Portworx Enterprise for additional security, data protection, and scale, while continuing to benefit from the deep integration with Pure. PSO will remain supported through the end of January 2022 at which point all customers will have to be transitioned to Portworx.

"Pure and Portworx together are redefining what storage for modern, cloud-native applications looks like. By delivering storage that can be orchestrated entirely through Kubernetes, Pure is delivering a seamless hybrid cloud experience and changing outcomes for customers." -- Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage

Portworx Enterprise 2.8 is available June 2021. To learn more, visit portworx.com/portworx-enterprise-2-8 .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage, Raj Bala, Julia Palmer, 3 May, 2021



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-expanded-portworx-platform-pure-storage-redefines-storage-for-modern-applications-301290886.html

SOURCE Pure Storage