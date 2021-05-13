Logo
Joe Jonas Says Today's Forecast Is Sunshine In A Glass With The National Launch Of Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tanqueray teamed up with the modern icon for a stylish & vibrant content series to introduce Tanqueray Sevilla Orange and shine a light on the perfect summer drinking occasions

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanqueray, widely-known as one of the world's most celebrated gin brands, has officially released Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationwide just in time for summer with a digital media spot featuring pop-culture icon, actor and singer-songwriter, Joe Jonas. Renowned for being at the forefront of projected style trends, Joe takes on a new forecasting role in the Tanqueray series as your not-so-average weatherman bringing people across the country the Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Weather Report. Today's forecast is "sunshine in a glass" with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, a beautifully vibrant orange flavored gin inspired by the taste of Seville oranges and the warmth of the Mediterranean, now sweeping the nation.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8893251-joe-jonas-national-launch-tanqueray-sevilla-orange/

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is the perfect drink to enjoy this season and Joe points to sunnier times ahead by transporting viewers to those ideal days of summer throughout the content series by the pool, at a picnic in the park, or an intimate garden party at home with friends. From an outdoor drinking occasion showcasing friends by the pool to a summer's eve dance party, the pours of Tanqueray Sevilla Orange underscore these moments and bring to life the upcoming summer of gin. Donning chic yet classic weatherman threads, Joe lets viewers know that each summer entertaining moment is made brighter with "scattered Tanqueray Sevilla Orange in your area" and that the long overdue refreshing vibes are on the way.

Speaking about the Tanqueray Sevilla Orange national launch and 'Today's Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass' content series Joe Jonas said, "What an incredible opportunity to be working with an iconic gin brand like Tanqueray to create a unique, vibrant content series like 'Today's Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass' and help launch Tanqueray Sevilla Orange across the nation. For me, enjoying a Tanqueray Sevilla Orange cocktail is truly like sipping on 'sunshine in a glass,' and I'm excited to show the world how they can do just that on their own and with friends this summer."

The 'Today's Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass' content is now live across Jonas's and Tanqueray social media channels on Instagram and YouTube. More Tanqueray Sevilla Orange news with Joe Jonas will be announced throughout the summer.

First launched in European markets in September of 2018 and in select U.S. markets in Summer of 2019, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is a citrus-forward orange flavored gin with a zesty orange taste and warm hints of spice. The product is now available for purchase nationally in-stores and online through Reserve Bar, Drizly and through a Joe Jonas curated cocktail kit on CocktailCourier.com including ingredients to mix-up the delicious Sevilla Sunshine Fizz. Be sure to order your kit now to create your very own take on 'Sunshine in a Glass' at-home this summer!

"Tanqueray Sevilla Orange has quickly become a go-to for gin-adorers and traditionally non-gin drinkers alike. The accessible yet zesty orange flavor profile makes Tanqueray Sevilla Orange perfectly refreshing-tasting, ideal for a golden happy hour, a brunch at home with friends, or simply kicking back and savoring the moment," commented Christina Choi, SVP of Rum, Tequila, Gin at Diageo. "We're excited to introduce this delicious orange flavored gin ahead of the summer for those casual drinking occasions that bring together friends and family. The refreshing simplicity of Tanqueray Sevilla Orange with a splash of soda water and a slice of orange makes for the perfect summer cocktail it's like sunshine in a glass."

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange has a 41.3% ABV and is available for $23.99 / 750ml bottle. Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is now available nationwide at bars, restaurants and fine spirits retailers.

To learn more about Tanqueray, please visit www.Tanqueray.com or follow @TanquerayUSA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter as well as the hashtags #Tanqueray and #ThisIsGin.

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavor. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY London Dry Gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN Gin, TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE, TANQUERAY RANGPUR Gin and TANQUERAY CRAFTED GIN COCKTAILS IN A CAN together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY in the United States. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Croc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Please Drink Responsibly.
TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE. Orange Flavored Gin. 41.3% Alc/Vol. Imported by Charles Tanqueray & Co., New York, NY.

Tanqueray teamed up with Joe Jonas to launch Todays Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass, a new content series introducing Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationally. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange launches nationally with a vibrant new content series. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray teamed up with Joe Jonas to launch Todays Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass, a new content series introducing Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationally. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray teamed up with Joe Jonas to launch Todays Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass, a new content series introducing Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationally. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange launches nationally with a vibrant new content series. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray teamed up with Joe Jonas to launch Todays Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass, a new content series introducing Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationally. / Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson
Tanqueray bottle and drinks on a table outdoors

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-jonas-says-todays-forecast-is-sunshine-in-a-glass-with-the-national-launch-of-tanqueray-sevilla-orange-301290920.html

SOURCE Diageo

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)