GSE Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry, today announced that Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19-20, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for GSE's group presentation:

Sidoti 2021 Virtual Microcap Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 1:45-2:15pm Eastern Time

Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YYAqCvmMShWTmPc8skEAOg

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the few independent public companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry.

