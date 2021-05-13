Logo
Bed Bath & Beyond Names Experienced Retail Merchant Stacey Shively As SVP, General Merchandise Manager To Enhance Position As Home Authority In The $180B Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., May 13, 2021

UNION, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has named Stacey Shively as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Home effective May 17, 2021. Ms. Shively will report to Joe Hartsig, Bed Bath & Beyond's Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer and President of Harmon Stores Inc. bolstering the Company's leadership team to strengthen merchandising strategies across its home category.

Stacey Shively Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Home (PRNewsfoto/Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.)

Ms. Shively will be responsible for further accelerating merchandising plans for key categories including bed, bath, seasonal, dcor, kitchen, dining, organization, electrics and general merchandise as part of the Company's three-year transformation strategy. Facilitating cross-functional collaboration and full category management, Ms. Shively's role will support the Company's focus on the customer by elevating Bed Bath & Beyond in the marketplace with new products and experiences.

"As we continue to solidify Bed Bath & Beyond as the destination for home, we are focused on managing our merchandise assortment through a customer-inspired and omni-always lens," CMO Hartsig said. "Stacey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in retail with exceptional leadership skills delivering positive sales results in fast-paced, transformational environments. She is a powerhouse leader who I know will successfully manage the home business holistically."

Ms. Shively joins Bed Bath & Beyond with more than 25 years of retail experience in merchandising, product development and inventory management. She has a proven track record in successfully managing assortment planning, product development and national and private-label brands while driving profitable sales. Most recently, Stacey served as the senior vice president, general merchandise manager for JCPenney's home division where she was responsible for overseeing their merchandising strategies for home product categories. She began her career at Target where she held roles in merchandising and planning with increasing responsibility during her 17-year tenure. Ms. Shively also held leadership positions at Bluestem Brands and Dollar Tree.

"I am delighted to be joining Bed Bath & Beyond at such an exciting time for the Company. I have observed the early stages of the Company's transformation and I am looking forward to lending my experience to support their plans, strengthening the merchandising approach for Home categories, and continuing to provide innovative strategies to support their growth objectives," said Ms. Shively.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca., buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-names-experienced-retail-merchant-stacey-shively-as-svp-general-merchandise-manager-to-enhance-position-as-home-authority-in-the-180b-market-301290854.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

