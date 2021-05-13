Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation Partner to Address COVID-19 Surges with Focus on Equity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation Partner to Address COVID-19 Surges with Focus on Equity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New Support Aims to Reach 10M People in India, Brazil, the U.S., and Other Global Regions

- Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation's COVID-19 Support Expands to $56M USD

PR Newswire

DUBLIN and MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2021

DUBLIN and MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial) and the Medtronic Foundation announced an additional $3M USD for COVID-19 relief efforts a combination of financial resources, personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, and Medtronic employee engagement focused on underserved areas of India, Brazil, the United States, and other global regions. This latest COVID-19 response expands Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation's COVID-19 support to $56M USD.

The Medtronic Foundation is partnering with established nonprofit organizations already on the ground and actively working with communities to combat the COVID-19 surges. These new resources aim to:

  • Provide medical supplies and equipment such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and oxygen concentrators.
  • Supply temporary COVID-19 treatment sites and quarantine facilities.
  • Train frontline health workers, providing coronavirus health education.
  • Address vaccine hesitancy to prevent a third surge.

"The overwhelming surge of record-breaking COVID-19 cases and deaths in communities around the world show us how the pandemic exacerbates the social, economic, and health inequities for underserved communities," said Paurvi Bhatt, Medtronic Foundation president. "Together with our nonprofit partners and Medtronic employees, we are focusing this phase of our COVID-19 response on communities in immediate need of care and vaccines in India, Brazil, and the United States to enable more equitable access so people have an opportunity to survive this devastating pandemic."

Engaging Together
In addition to financial support to nonprofit partners and facilitating product donations, the Medtronic Foundation is matching 2:1 Medtronic employee and retiree donations to eligible nonprofit organizations worldwide and to the Medtronic Employee Emergency Assistance Fund (MEEAF) to support Medtronic employees and their families impacted by COVID-19.

For the 90,000+ global Medtronic employees, the Medtronic Foundation also is organizing virtual volunteer opportunities to support non-profit organizations responding to the COVID-19 surges include serving as vaccine ambassadors and training healthcare workers in underserved areas.

About Medtronic Foundation
Medtronic plc is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on improving lives for underserved populations worldwide, as well as supporting communities in which Medtronic employees live and give. For more information, please visit medtronicfoundation.org.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Elizabeth Costello

John Jordan

Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic

Public Relations

Public Relations

+1-612-940-7693

+1-508-452-4891



Ryan Weispfenning


Medtronic


Investor Relations


+1-763-505-4626


(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-and-medtronic-foundation-partner-to-address-covid-19-surges-with-focus-on-equity-301290496.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0