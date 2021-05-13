Logo
Ws Management Lllp Buys Twitter Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Ws Management Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ConocoPhillips, Angi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ws Management Lllp. As of 2021Q1, Ws Management Lllp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ws+management+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 346 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.21%
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,468,643 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 517,578 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,237 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 532,722 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 532,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 919,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 670,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 416,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 215,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 187,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 604.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 704,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 714.07%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,449,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 92.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 330,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.21%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.67%. Ws Management Lllp still held 346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 89.34%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Ws Management Lllp still held 6,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ws Management Lllp still held 152,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Angi Inc by 27.63%. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Ws Management Lllp still held 538,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP. Also check out:

1. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WS MANAGEMENT LLLP keeps buying
