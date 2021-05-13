Ws Management Lllp Buys Twitter Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, FCX, SC, FNF, UBER, MPC, FE, NCLH, CNQ, RRC, HA, SLB,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Ws Management Lllp Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Corteva Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ConocoPhillips, Angi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ws Management Lllp. As of 2021Q1, Ws Management Lllp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 346 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.21% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,468,643 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 517,578 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,237 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 532,722 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 532,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 919,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 670,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 416,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 215,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 187,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 604.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 704,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 714.07%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,449,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 92.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 330,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.21%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.67%. Ws Management Lllp still held 346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 89.34%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Ws Management Lllp still held 6,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ws Management Lllp still held 152,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ws Management Lllp reduced to a holding in Angi Inc by 27.63%. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Ws Management Lllp still held 538,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.