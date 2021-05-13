Pecaut & Co. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sony Group Corp, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Alleghany Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, INFL, SONY, SHV, ICLN,
- Added Positions: MSFT, WPM, FNV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FWONA, GOOG, Y, QSR, BLDR, BRK.A, BRK.B, WMT, ATCO, LOW, MA, CASY, GAB, DIS, FB, SOR, VRSK, RMT, WTM, BAC, FSBW, BXMT, STOR,
- Sold Out: LSXMA, WH, TDW,
For the details of PECAUT & CO.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pecaut+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,268 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,525 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,779 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 6,050 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 96,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.Sold Out: Tidewater Inc (TDW)
Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Tidewater Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $12.12.Reduced: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57%. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Pecaut & Co. still held 18,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $697.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Pecaut & Co. still held 2,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.
