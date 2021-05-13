Logo
Pecaut & Co. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sony Group Corp, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Alleghany Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Pecaut & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sony Group Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Alleghany Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pecaut & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Pecaut & Co. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PECAUT & CO.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pecaut+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PECAUT & CO.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,268 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,525 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,779 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
  4. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 6,050 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 96,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.

Sold Out: Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Tidewater Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $12.12.

Reduced: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57%. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Pecaut & Co. still held 18,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $697.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Pecaut & Co. still held 2,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PECAUT & CO.. Also check out:

1. PECAUT & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PECAUT & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PECAUT & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PECAUT & CO. keeps buying
