Pecaut & Co. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sony Group Corp, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Alleghany Corp

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Pecaut & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sony Group Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Alleghany Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pecaut & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Pecaut & Co. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,268 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,525 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,779 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 6,050 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 96,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Tidewater Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $12.12.

Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57%. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Pecaut & Co. still held 18,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pecaut & Co. reduced to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $697.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Pecaut & Co. still held 2,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.