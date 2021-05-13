Prospector Partners Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, WR Berkley Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

- New Purchases: PXD, WRB, EBS, TWNK, HSIC, DHIL,
- Added Positions: RHI, USB, NUVA, SNV, CBOE, AXTA, OBNK, ST, SJM, KEY, UVSP, C, FHI, JPM, CL, HTBI, MRK, HES, RE, PCSB, FCBP, NEM, SU, LDOS, XOM, CPB,
- Reduced Positions: SIGI, FLIR, THG, AJG, BRO, PNC, RBC, AFL, FARO, GL, LFUS, BRK.B, CHD, PAYX, DRI, Y, PNR, PRI, PGR, PPLT, VOYA, CMA, DVN, ACBI, NDLS, VEC, JNJ, HONE, SI, UFS, QCRH, MSFT, RNR, HHC, EBAY, MDLZ, MDT, HD, MOG.A, LPX, NTB, LPRO, ABT, KO, STKS, AEM, WBA, SAIC, RTX, PYPL, PJT, ETN, PG, FHN, PPG, GD, ORCL, CARR,
- Sold Out: PE, HAE, MA, MCY, V, KMPR, WSBF, KRNY, TR, WASH,
For the details of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospector+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 161,580 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 157,684 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 36,904 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Globe Life Inc (GL) - 228,310 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48%
- Comerica Inc (CMA) - 286,400 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 111,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 105,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)
Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.51 and $175, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $171.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 114.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 137,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 358,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 90.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 144,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 182,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 111,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 246,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.
