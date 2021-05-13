Prospector Partners Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, WR Berkley Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

New Purchases: PXD, WRB, EBS, TWNK, HSIC, DHIL,

PXD, WRB, EBS, TWNK, HSIC, DHIL, Added Positions: RHI, USB, NUVA, SNV, CBOE, AXTA, OBNK, ST, SJM, KEY, UVSP, C, FHI, JPM, CL, HTBI, MRK, HES, RE, PCSB, FCBP, NEM, SU, LDOS, XOM, CPB,

RHI, USB, NUVA, SNV, CBOE, AXTA, OBNK, ST, SJM, KEY, UVSP, C, FHI, JPM, CL, HTBI, MRK, HES, RE, PCSB, FCBP, NEM, SU, LDOS, XOM, CPB, Reduced Positions: SIGI, FLIR, THG, AJG, BRO, PNC, RBC, AFL, FARO, GL, LFUS, BRK.B, CHD, PAYX, DRI, Y, PNR, PRI, PGR, PPLT, VOYA, CMA, DVN, ACBI, NDLS, VEC, JNJ, HONE, SI, UFS, QCRH, MSFT, RNR, HHC, EBAY, MDLZ, MDT, HD, MOG.A, LPX, NTB, LPRO, ABT, KO, STKS, AEM, WBA, SAIC, RTX, PYPL, PJT, ETN, PG, FHN, PPG, GD, ORCL, CARR,

SIGI, FLIR, THG, AJG, BRO, PNC, RBC, AFL, FARO, GL, LFUS, BRK.B, CHD, PAYX, DRI, Y, PNR, PRI, PGR, PPLT, VOYA, CMA, DVN, ACBI, NDLS, VEC, JNJ, HONE, SI, UFS, QCRH, MSFT, RNR, HHC, EBAY, MDLZ, MDT, HD, MOG.A, LPX, NTB, LPRO, ABT, KO, STKS, AEM, WBA, SAIC, RTX, PYPL, PJT, ETN, PG, FHN, PPG, GD, ORCL, CARR, Sold Out: PE, HAE, MA, MCY, V, KMPR, WSBF, KRNY, TR, WASH,

Guilford, CT, based Investment company Prospector Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, WR Berkley Corp, Robert Half International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NuVasive Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Selective Insurance Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Haemonetics Corp, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospector Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Prospector Partners Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $776 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospector+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 161,580 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 157,684 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 36,904 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Globe Life Inc (GL) - 228,310 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48% Comerica Inc (CMA) - 286,400 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 111,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 105,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.51 and $175, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $171.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 114.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 137,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 358,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 90.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 144,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 182,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 111,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 246,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.