Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd Buys Microsoft Corp

Investment company Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,576 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 80,350 shares, 30.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,027 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 136,200 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 384.56%

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 384.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 136,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.