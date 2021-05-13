Logo
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd Buys Huazhu Group, Microsoft Corp, Trip.com Group, Sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Huazhu Group, Microsoft Corp, Trip.com Group, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Hollysys Automation Technologies, sells Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, United States Brent Crude Oil Fund, United States Oil Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd owns 793 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd
  1. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 19,350,108 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 897,290 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 1,608,536 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 713,257 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,925 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.13%
New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 1,608,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 375,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 342,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,082,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 382,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 265,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 139,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 119,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 326.94%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 296.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 1201.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: Momo Inc (MOMO)

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25.



