Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Autohome Inc, TAL Education Group, Sells Infosys, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

Investment company Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Autohome Inc, TAL Education Group, Anglogold Ashanti, Youdao Inc, sells Infosys, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, MakeMyTrip, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,535,533 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,492,353 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,719,715 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,736,650 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 10,384,272 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.76%

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 526,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 567,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 689,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $233.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 69,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 10,384,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 918.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,390,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Youdao Inc by 85.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,489,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 579,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 306.55%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $47.54.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.