Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Autohome Inc, TAL Education Group, Sells Infosys, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Autohome Inc, TAL Education Group, Anglogold Ashanti, Youdao Inc, sells Infosys, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, MakeMyTrip, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coronation+fund+managers+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,535,533 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,492,353 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  3. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,719,715 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,736,650 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 10,384,272 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.76%
New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 526,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 567,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 689,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $233.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 69,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 10,384,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 918.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,390,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Youdao Inc (DAO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Youdao Inc by 85.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,489,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 579,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 306.55%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $47.54.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

