Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Crake Asset Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Walmart Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crake Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Crake Asset Management LLP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 146,385 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.37% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,519,105 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,178,748 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 766,554 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 894,900 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94%

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 2,818,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,011,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,655,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 158,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 983,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 105.37%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 146,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 143.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 1,520,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 77.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 844,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 145.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,613,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 4,781,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,411,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.