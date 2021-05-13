Logo
Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crake Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Walmart Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crake Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Crake Asset Management LLP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crake Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crake+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crake Asset Management LLP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 146,385 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.37%
  2. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,519,105 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
  3. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,178,748 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 766,554 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.88%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 894,900 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 2,818,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,011,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,655,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 158,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 983,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 105.37%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 146,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 143.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 1,520,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 77.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 844,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 145.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,613,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 4,781,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,411,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crake Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Crake Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crake Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crake Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crake Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider